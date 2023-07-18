Home / Industry / News / As Russian discounts erode, Indian oil refiners may shift back to the Gulf

As Russian discounts erode, Indian oil refiners may shift back to the Gulf

Iraq and UAE are willing to offer credits for longer periods of time, and they are also located closer to the Indian shores

BS Web Team New Delhi
Normally, suppliers offer a credit period of 30 days, but Iraq and the UAE are willing to give credit for 60 days

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 9:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian state refiners may not buy Russian oil as the discounts have dwindled and the payment-related troubles continue, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. The report cited a petroleum ministry official saying that the state-owned oil refiners will increase their purchases from their traditional suppliers in the Gulf, including countries like Iraq and UAE. The official added that these countries are also willing to offer credits for a longer period of time.

The developments come in as the Russian oil discount has evaporated with time, and it no more makes sense for Indian companies to continue buying Russian oil. The official did not share details about the current level of discount from Russia, the report said.

Earlier, Indian state refiners enjoyed unprecedented benefits from their purchase of Russian oil, which was supplied on a delivered-at-ports basis, meaning that all the logistics-related risk was to be taken care of by the suppliers. At their peak, India benefited from discounts of around $12-13 per barrel, while the discounts quoted in the international markets were about $30-32 per barrel. Later, discounts fell to $6-7 per barrel, and now they have reduced further.

Iraq and UAE are willing to offer credits for longer periods of time, and they are also located closer to the Indian shores. The official told ET that given such circumstances, it would make sense to source more oil from the Gulf countries than from Russia. However, the official did not talk about the comparative difference between the oil from Russia and that offered by Iraq and UAE.

Normally, suppliers offer a credit period of 30 days, but Iraq and the UAE are willing to give credit for 60 days, the official told the newspaper.

Industry experts cautioned about the shift and said that it won't be easy to shift from Russian oil quickly as it forms 40 per cent of India's crude imports now. About 67 per cent of all Russian imports go to state-run refiners; the experts said that even one dollar discount per barrel makes a lot of difference given the huge quantities involved. The industry executive added that an extended credit period is not as attractive as a discount on the price tag, the ET report said.

Also Read

OMCs in focus as crude oil hits 1-year low; BPCL, HPCL surge up to 5%

10% of country's fuel pumps now offer EV charging facilities, IOCL leads

Russia pulls off revolution in India's overall crude oil basket

Refinery rejig: Why is India steadily raising petrochemicals capacity

Opec-plus cut weighs on OMC shares, BPCL and HPCL shed over 4% each

India may prefer Middle East crude as Russian oil becomes costly: Report

Export preparedness: Tamil Nadu takes top spot, Gujarat slips to 4th

Manufacturing sentiment positive in first quarter, shows Ficci survey

Unseasonal rains to impact performance of consumer durables in Apr-Jun qtr

Warehousing supply to grow 13-15% in eight primary market in FY24: Report

Topics :Oil refineryIndia's state oil refinersIndian Oil CorpBharat Petroleum CorporationBPCL HPCL IOCBS Web ReportsRussia Oil productionIndia oil imports

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story