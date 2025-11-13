State-led reforms, digitised clearances key for MSME growth: Assocham

The report further recommended a national overhaul of MSME compliance:
- It highlighted that many MSMEs with limited resources struggle with regular filing under the Companies Act and urged the Centre to move to biennial or triennial filing cycles for registered MSMEs.
- It also recommended introducing a single consolidated annual MSME compliance form combining multiple filings.
- Assocham further highlighted that excessive penalties for late filings discourage informal businesses from registering, recommending a graded penalty structure or waiving fines for the first instance of delay.
- It also suggested exemptions from mandatory audit for smaller enterprises if their turnover and borrowings fall below a prescribed limit.
- It further recommended enhancing power reliability in key states like West Bengal and Odisha and streamlining land conversion processes in states such as Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.
- It also called for rationalisation of approval fees and strengthening of last-mile infrastructure, including electricity, roads, and water.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app