Andhra Pradesh targets $1 trillion investment boost, says Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh aims to attract investments worth over $1 trillion in the next few years, as the state is prepared with incentives to lure industries in the energy, steel, information technology, and other key sectors, according to the state’s Information Technology Minister, Nara Lokesh.

How does Andhra Pradesh plan to achieve its target?

“So let’s take the ArcelorMittal investment, for example. It will be invested in three phases over time. Similarly, the Google investment will be over the next three years in phases,” Lokesh said.

The state has secured investments worth $120 billion in the last four months, including a $15 billion investment from Google to establish an AI hub and a Rs 1.4 trillion investment by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to set up India’s largest steel plant, he said.

What incentives is the state offering? Andhra Pradesh has also prepared a first-come, first-served early bird incentive structure for step-down industries established around significant investments such as those by Google or ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel. Lokesh said these incentives would be on par with those offered by any other state in India. “We have this early bird scheme for them because we believe that they are the catalysts that will supercharge the process. This is something that we have already discussed. We are ready to offer the incentives, and the infrastructure necessary to support it is getting built,” he said.