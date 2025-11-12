Home / Industry / News / Andhra Pradesh targets $1 trillion investment boost, says Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh targets $1 trillion investment boost, says Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh has drawn $120 billion in investments in four months and plans to attract over $1 trillion more in energy, steel, and IT sectors with new incentives and infrastructure support

Nara Lokesh, Minister of IT, electronics & communications, and human resource development
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh aims to attract investments worth over $1 trillion in the next few years, as the state is prepared with incentives to lure industries in the energy, steel, information technology, and other key sectors, according to the state’s Information Technology Minister, Nara Lokesh.
 
How does Andhra Pradesh plan to achieve its target? 
“So let’s take the ArcelorMittal investment, for example. It will be invested in three phases over time. Similarly, the Google investment will be over the next three years in phases,” Lokesh said.
 
The state has secured investments worth $120 billion in the last four months, including a $15 billion investment from Google to establish an AI hub and a Rs 1.4 trillion investment by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to set up India’s largest steel plant, he said.
 
What incentives is the state offering? 
Andhra Pradesh has also prepared a first-come, first-served early bird incentive structure for step-down industries established around significant investments such as those by Google or ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel. Lokesh said these incentives would be on par with those offered by any other state in India.
 
“We have this early bird scheme for them because we believe that they are the catalysts that will supercharge the process. This is something that we have already discussed. We are ready to offer the incentives, and the infrastructure necessary to support it is getting built,” he said.
 
Which sectors are drawing the most investments? 
Over the last 16 months, Andhra Pradesh has attracted the highest number of investments from companies in the energy sector, including renewable energy, steel, and information technology, Lokesh said.
 
The state is also ensuring that micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) receive a fair share of incentives, depending on the industry they propose to establish, he added.

Topics :GoogleAndhra PradeshNara LokeshAI technology

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

