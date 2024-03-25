'Average length of stay' at hospitals are becoming shorter by the day

Sutapa Ghosh, 74, was discharged from hospital on the fourth day of having a knee joint replacement surgery for both her knees at a Mumbai hospital. The patient was mobilised (made to walk) a day after her surgical procedure. Now a month later, Ghosh is able to walk without a stick. Even climbing stairs is a breeze for her now.

"Getting to eat home-cooked food so soon was such a relief," says Ghosh, sporting a smile. "The pain management is much better than what I had expected," the relieved elderly lady said. She was delaying her surgery for fear of pain.

Many patients like Ghosh are now getting discharged sooner than ever from hospitals.



Many patients like Ghosh are now getting discharged sooner than ever from hospitals.

Dr Bishnu Panigrahi, group head, medical strategy and operations, Fortis Healthcare, says, “Every hospital now tracks length of stay closely. We cannot keep on increasing the critical care beds. Number of patients coming for treatment across healthcare chains is increasing by the day, as insurance penetration, affordability is increasing. More efficiency is thus brought into the system now.”

Panigrahi adds, “Pain relief is taken care of in a manner that some hospitals are mobilising the patients on the evening of the surgery. Early mobilisation helps with pain management, and early discharge of patients.” Average Length of Stay (ALOS) for Fortis Healthcare stood at 4.32 days in Q3FY24 down from 4.42 days in Q3FY23.



ALOS is often used as an indicator of efficiency. A shorter length of stay will reduce the cost per discharge, and shift care from in-patient to less expensive and more patient friendly environments such as home care or step down units, claim hospitals.

Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare and Senior Director- Institute of Internal Medicine said, “Max Healthcare has consistently focused on reducing the ALOS of patients we serve, with an aim to provide a better patient experience and have better outcomes, without compromising the clinical care. ALOS is monitored on a regular basis across the organisation.”



He added that they have the most efficient ALOS at 3.87 days which is comparable to the best standards globally.

If one analyses the investor presentations of Max Healthcare, it shows a steady decline in ALOS across its network -- from 5.2 days in FY21 to 4.3 days in FY23 and further down to 4.2 days in Q3FY24. Max Healthcare has long-term contracts with certain societies, who own and operate hospitals and act in concert with Max Hospitals. These hospitals are treated as partner healthcare facilities. Max Healthcare thus discloses its numbers for the entire network.

Budhiraja further explained that they achieve an efficient ALOS by using standardised care pathways for many surgical and clinical conditions; early and immediate assessment of patients for prompt diagnosis and interventions; using technology such as minimally invasive surgeries.



“We carry out pre-anaesthesia check-ups, diagnostic tests and work up of patients in the pre admission phase for most elective procedures and surgeries,” he said, adding that they give importance to high compliance to hygiene, cleaning, disinfection, sterilisation and use of personal protective measures by staff to reduce the risk of infections in patients.

Budhiraja said that reduced ALOS has definitely helped with better turnaround times, more utilisation of beds, making more beds available to a larger patient base as beds are freed up.

“The incremental revenue is also a by-product,” he added.

Shortage of ICU beds is always a challenge, and stepping down the patients early helps with freeing up beds for other critically ill patients, he said.



ICUs were 10 percent of hospital beds earlier, says Panigrahi.

With healthcare becoming more advanced, and more complex procedures happening, ICU beds kept on going up. Now in major hospitals, around 30-35 percent of beds are ICU beds, he adds.

“Turn-around time has improved by 40-50 percent at an industry level in the last few decades,” Panigrahi says.

Manipal Hospitals, the country’s second largest hospital chain, has seen its length of stay come down from 4.2 days to 3 days over the last few years.

Dilip Jose, MD and CEO of Manipal Health Enterprises said, “Our LOS has come down from about 4.2 days to 3 days over the last few years.” Jose felt that clinicians’ skills in minimally invasive procedures, advancements in medical technology, improvement in early diagnosis and coming of age in fields like interventional radiology are all contributing to reducing the LOS of patients.



“This is further amplified by better efficiencies in hospital processes to reduce TAT in many areas. The overall reduction in length of stay benefits patients in terms of lower costs and reduced exposure to hospital environment and also helps hospitals to improve utilisation of capacities,” he added.

Analysts feel reducing ALOS is boosting revenues and also aiding margins.

Mythri Macherla, Assistant Vice President & Sector Head, ICRA told Business Standard that because of the use of latest technological equipment which reduces time for critical procedures and efforts being put into streamlining their operations and increasing patient throughput, ALOS is reducing. This in a way is increasing their revenue and also supporting margin improvement, she added.



Some industry insiders, however, feel that reducing ALOS is not a business or capacity management strategy.

Ankit Thakker, chief executive officer, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals says, “ALOS is coming down globally, especially for surgical and interventional procedures, due to advances in technology and treatment protocols. This is independent of the bed availability situations in hospitals. Reducing ALOS is not a business or capacity management strategy. It is a result of clinical advancement,” he felt.

The benefits of lower ALOS:

- Reducing costs and wasteful processes - Enhanced patient experience - Preventing hospital acquired infections - Standardised care and better clinical outcomes