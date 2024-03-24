Home / Industry / News / Up in arms: Feracrylum mandate not gelling with automobile companies

Up in arms: Feracrylum mandate not gelling with automobile companies

The gel, known as Feracrylum, is used to halt bleeding from burns and wounds. However, it is produced by a single company, Themis Medicare

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 11:09 PM IST
A binding order requiring the inclusion of a small tube of gel in the first-aid kit of all vehicles from March 11 has triggered resistance from the auto industry, which is urgently seeking an extension of the deadline. The gel, known as Feracrylum, is used to halt bleeding from burns and wounds. However, it is produced by a single company, Themis Medicare, which cannot meet the industry’s demand, according to automobile makers.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has expressed its concerns to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. Its members collectively in a month manufacture and sell nearly 2 million motor vehiclesincluding two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and various other categories of private and commercial vehicles.
 

Siam fears that its members’ inability to procure the gel could be construed as a violation of Rule 138(4)(d) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, potentially impacting sale and registration of thousands of vehicles every day. Queries sent to Siam and Themis Medicare on the issue did not elicit any response.
 
The Central Motor Vehicle Rules were amended in 1990 to require the inclusion of the gel. Approximately 250 million existing vehicle owners will also need to purchase it immediately.
 
Siam has requested the ministry to extend the deadline until there are multiple gel manufacturers capable of meeting the massive demand, to prevent any adverse effects on vehicle sales. The auto industry argues that in the 34 years since the introduction of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, it has not been necessary to include the gel.
 
The industry questions the effectiveness of the gel, which claims to have “anti-microbial properties” along with a haemolytic agent. Siam contends that Centrimide, included in first aid kits, possesses the same properties. 
 
The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways had previously attempted to include Feracrylum in first aid kits in 2020, but changed its mind following representations from Siam.


UP IN ARMS 

 Auto firms are pushing for an extension of the mandatory inclusion of gel until more pharma companies make it

Siam members manufacture and sell nearly  2 million private and commercial vehicles of various categories. All will have 
to include the gel  

Around 250 million existing vehicle owners need to purchase the gel with immediate effect  to comply with the 
new order  

Topics :Automobile makersautomobile industryAuto firmsSiamMinistry of Road Transport and Highwaysautomobile manufacturer

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

