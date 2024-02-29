Home / Industry / News / Avg housing prices up 20% in last two years across 8 major cities: Report

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 12:18 AM IST
Average housing prices rose by around 20 per cent in the last two years across the top eight cities on rising demand, according to a report by CREDAI, Colliers and Liases Foras.

These eight cities include- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and Pune.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, realtors' body CREDAI, real estate consultant Colliers and data analytic firm Liases Foras said that "prices across the top eight cities in India surged by about 20 per cent in the last two years (2021-2023)."

Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Kolkata have witnessed the highest rise in average housing prices at about 30 per cent in 2023 compared to 2021 levels, it added.

"The current state of real estate is the most productive when sales, supply, and prices are growing, and the price rise is not speculative. These factors work in harmony in a balanced and healthy real estate market, said Pankaj Kapoor, Managing Director, Liases Foras.

Topics :housinghome pricesproperty deals

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 12:18 AM IST

