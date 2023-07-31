Home / Industry / News / Registration of properties in Mumbai set to fall 9-10% annually in July

Registration of properties in Mumbai set to fall 9-10% annually in July

As many as 11,340 units were registered during July last year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
(Photo: Pexels)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
Registration of properties in Mumbai municipal area is estimated to fall by 9-10 per cent year-on-year in July to more than 10,200 units, according to Knight Frank India.

The registration of properties in Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) has crossed 10,200 units by 7 pm evening on Monday.

As many as 11,340 units were registered during July last year.

Out of the total registrations, around 82 per cent is housing. The data pertains to both primary (fresh) and secondary (resale) markets. The revenue collection is expected at more than Rs 800 crores for the state government.

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

