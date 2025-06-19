Bajaj Markets joins ONDC network; brings 16 million traffic to network

Bajaj Markets, a digital marketplace for financial products and services, on Thursday announced its integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), making the network accessible to its customers on the Bajaj Markets app and its website.

This integration makes Bajaj Finserv arm Bajaj Markets a buyer network participant on ONDC Network.

Customers on the Bajaj Markets app and web can now seamlessly shop for electronics and appliances on ONDC Network, in addition to financial products and services on the Bajaj Markets platform, a statement said.

It allows Bajaj Markets 16 million traffic to access ONDC's decentralised network, offering a wide selection of premium electronics and appliances, along with flexible financing options.