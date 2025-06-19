Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 08:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend stocks: Bajaj Auto, PNB, Tata Power, 10 others to remain in focus

Dividend stocks: Bajaj Auto, PNB, Tata Power, 10 others to remain in focus

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight during trading sessions following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they go ex-date on Friday, June 20, 2025

dividend stocks

Among the highlighted companies, automaker Bajaj Auto has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹210 per share.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Dividend stocks today, June 19, 2025: Shares of Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Tata Power Company, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and 7 other companies are expected to remain in the spotlight today, Thursday, June 19, 2025, following their announcement of dividend (final dividend for the financial year 2024-25) rewards to shareholders. 
 
The other companies to feature in the list include Greenlam Industries, Mawana Sugars, Rossari Biotech, Solitaire Machine Tools, Supreme Industries, Swastika Investsmart, and Transcorp International. The BSE data reveals that these stocks will trade ex-dividend on Friday, June 20, 2025. The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.
 
 
Among the highlighted companies, automaker Bajaj Auto has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹210 per share. The company has also set June 20, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement. This is followed by Supreme Industries, which has announced a final dividend of ₹24 per share, also with the record date fixed as June 20, 2025, for the same.
 
Among others, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has announced a final dividend of ₹2.90 per share, Bank of India has declared a final dividend of ₹4.05 per share, Punjab National Bank announced to pay a final dividend of ₹2.90 per share, Tata Power Company ₹2.25 per share, and HDFC Life Insurance Company ₹2.10 per share for their respective shareholders. All of them have set June 20, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on June 20, 2025:

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Bajaj Auto June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹210 June, 20, 2025
Bank of India June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4.05 June, 20, 2025
Greenlam Industries June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.40 June, 20, 2025
HDFC Life Insurance Company June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.10 June, 20, 2025
Mawana Sugars June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 June, 21, 2025
Punjab National Bank June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.90 June, 20, 2025
Rossari Biotech June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 June, 20, 2025
Solitaire Machine Tools June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 June, 20, 2025
Supreme Industries June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹24 June, 20, 2025
Swastika Investsmart June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.60 June, 20, 2025
Tata Power Company June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.25 June, 20, 2025
Torrent Pharmaceuticals June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 June, 20, 2025
Transcorp International June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.30 June, 20, 2025
(Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)   

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

