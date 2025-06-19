Home / Industry / News / IIT Madras, STL launch multi-core fibre testbed at TTDF Symposium

IIT Madras, STL launch multi-core fibre testbed at TTDF Symposium

The MCF testbed will enable academic and industry collaboration for R&D in optical fibre communication, with underground and aerial cable infrastructure

Launched in 2022, TTDF is a government initiative that supports R&D in next-generation telecom technologies | Photo: Bloomberg
Indian Institute of Technology Madras and optical solutions major STL Technologies have jointly launched a new multi-core fibre (MCF) testbed, with the aim of advancing India’s optical communication infrastructure. The facility was inaugurated at the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) Symposium held by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) at the IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai.
 
The infrastructure includes both underground (4.07 km) and aerial (1.20 km) cable installations. The cables incorporate 12 multi-core fibres (four cores each) alongside 12 standard single-mode fibres, and will be open to both academic and industry partners. Essentially a research and development (R&D) platform for testing the capabilities of optical fibres in a controlled environment, the testbed will be used to assess use cases and test component interoperability within the MCF ecosystem, the DoT said in a statement.
 
Speaking at the inaugural session, Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal said India was at a critical juncture in its innovation journey and stressed the need for collaboration and optimal utilisation of the country’s resources. He also announced plans for a dedicated portal to facilitate such collaboration. 
 
Launched in 2022, TTDF is a government initiative that supports R&D in next-generation telecom technologies, particularly those aimed at bridging the digital divide in rural and remote areas. It has received over 1,300 proposals for R&D funding since its inception.
 
So far, 120 projects have been approved with over ₹500 crore in funding, and more than ₹187 crore has already been disbursed to beneficiaries, including academic institutions, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and startups, the DoT said. Implemented by Digital Bharat Nidhi, TTDF aims to reduce reliance on telecom imports, promote indigenous manufacturing and develop intellectual property in the sector.
 
The TTDF Symposium 2025 was organised to provide a platform for funding beneficiaries to discuss synergies and potential pathways to advance their research and development. The event brought together academics, startups and industry representatives involved in the programme.

