The infrastructure includes both underground (4.07 km) and aerial (1.20 km) cable installations. The cables incorporate 12 multi-core fibres (four cores each) alongside 12 standard single-mode fibres, and will be open to both academic and industry partners. Essentially a research and development (R&D) platform for testing the capabilities of optical fibres in a controlled environment, the testbed will be used to assess use cases and test component interoperability within the MCF ecosystem, the DoT said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Vi, AST SpaceMobile tie-up to offer direct-to-device satellite connectivity Speaking at the inaugural session, Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal said India was at a critical juncture in its innovation journey and stressed the need for collaboration and optimal utilisation of the country’s resources. He also announced plans for a dedicated portal to facilitate such collaboration.

Launched in 2022, TTDF is a government initiative that supports R&D in next-generation telecom technologies, particularly those aimed at bridging the digital divide in rural and remote areas. It has received over 1,300 proposals for R&D funding since its inception.

So far, 120 projects have been approved with over ₹500 crore in funding, and more than ₹187 crore has already been disbursed to beneficiaries, including academic institutions, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and startups, the DoT said. Implemented by Digital Bharat Nidhi, TTDF aims to reduce reliance on telecom imports, promote indigenous manufacturing and develop intellectual property in the sector.