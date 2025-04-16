Bengaluru's luxury apartment sales cross Rs 1,000 cr in FY25, shows data

Bengaluru’s luxury apartment market, priced at Rs 10 crore and above, has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in annual sales for the first time, with 42 per cent of sales over the past four years taking place in FY25 alone, a sharp rebound indicator in high-end residential demand.

According to data shared by India Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix in their report, a marked increase in demand for apartments sized between 5,000 and 7,000 square feet has been seen, underscoring the growing appetite for spacious, ultra-premium living.

“Bengaluru’s luxury housing market has entered a new league. We’re seeing discerning buyers — especially CXOs, startup founders, and global Indians — investing in a lifestyle. The demand today is driven as much by aspiration as by strategic asset allocation,” said Ashwin Chadha, chief executive officer, India Sotheby’s International Realty.

Hebbal emerged as the frontrunner in Bengaluru’s high-end luxury apartment market in the period, commanding 22 per cent of the total sales value. Other rising luxury hubs included Domlur, Sudhamnagar, and Bomanhalli.

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, chief executive officer and co-founder, CRE Matrix, said that it is not just the usual hotspots. “This year alone, we’ve seen six new micro-markets where ultra-luxury apartments are flying off the shelves! It’s a huge shift from the old-school areas, and it just shows how fast the market is evolving.”

Chadha, however, cautioned that Bengaluru’s infrastructure would need to keep pace with the rapid growth. “Going forward, we expect more steady and sustainable appreciation in prices as the market matures and becomes even more quality-conscious,” he said.