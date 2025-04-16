NHEV eyeing east and west corridors for expansion, says Abhijit Sinha

National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV), a Centre government-promoted pilot for building electric highways, is looking to upgrade 3,565 kilometres of highways in the eastern and western corridors, project director Abhijit Sinha said in an interview with Business Standard.

The expansion plan involves 1,401 kilometres in the west and 2,164 kilometres in the east, targeting 13 highways. This rollout includes a fleet of 520 buses and trucks, 2,600 electric cars, 3,320 electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) and three-wheelers (e3Ws), alongside 128 charging stations and 256 battery-swapping kiosks, said Sinha, who is also the national programme director for Ease of Doing Business.

NHEV has been tasked to transform 5,500 kilometres of national corridors—23 highways on the Bharatmala and Sagarmala routes—into e-highways by 2027. The revised estimated expenditure for this initiative is around Rs 6,618 crore, including Rs 1,298 crore for the west and Rs 1,998 crore for the east. NHEV has so far successfully run a tech pilot of 830 km on the Delhi–Agra, Delhi–Jaipur and Chennai–Trichy corridors. “For the eastern and western corridors, the rollout will begin this month, once the land is finalised. We need to determine which areas will involve private land acquisition and which will require bidding through the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML). Once those decisions are made, partners who participated in the trial will have a maximum of one and a half months to visit the sites and finalise the logistical details. Subsequently, public sector undertakings (PSUs) will take over the project,” Sinha mentioned.

The list of highways targeted for the current expansion includes routes such as Bodhgaya–Dhanbad, Dhanbad–Kolkata, Kolkata–Balasore, Udaipur–Ahmedabad, and Ahmedabad–Vadodara, covering a total of 10 states. So far, NHEV has identified four sites in the east and 12 sites in the west, with each site requiring at least 2 acres of land. However, there may be delays in the eastern rollout, particularly in Kolkata, due to political challenges, Sinha said, adding the finance minister’s announcement of a Rs 1.5 trillion interest-free loan for states could generate interest in states like West Bengal. The upgrade plan also includes the construction of sensor gates, compact substations, car-swapping stations (relay systems), rooftop solar panels, banks, and ATMs, among other features.

There will not be a trial for these two regions unless discrepancies arise or there is a desire to introduce new fuel vehicles, such as hydrogen vehicles. Sinha further explained that NHEV plans to place orders with BluSmart for electric four-wheelers, GreenCell for electric buses, and Ashok Leyland for electric trucks within two to three months, once the locations for the stations are determined. However, no immediate orders for electric ambulances are expected due to the absence of a trial. Additionally, NHEV has identified the Delhi–Bombay corridor as ideal for rapidly adopting 3G energy stations to phase out the thermal grid, aiming for full integration of hydrogen, wind, and solar power by 2030. This initiative addresses the higher costs of power lines than charging stations, especially in deserts, according to Sinha.