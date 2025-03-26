Bio-Thera, Dr. Reddy's partner for biosimilar expansion in Southeast Asia

Bio-Thera Solutions and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Wednesday formed an exclusive commercialisation and licence agreement to bring two proposed biosimilars, BAT2206 (a Stelara biosimilar) and BAT2506 (a Simponi biosimilar), to Southeast Asia.

Under the agreement, Bio-Thera will handle the development, manufacturing, and supply of the biosimilars, while Dr Reddy’s will manage regulatory approvals and commercialisation across Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. Additionally, Dr Reddy’s will secure exclusive commercial rights for BAT2206 in Colombia.

BAT2206 targets IL-12 and IL-23, crucial in inflammatory responses, and is intended for conditions like psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. BAT2506, a golimumab biosimilar, inhibits TNF-alpha and addresses rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and ulcerative colitis.

With this partnership, they aim to enhance access to affordable treatments for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases.

“This partnership with Dr Reddy’s is pivotal for expanding our reach in Southeast Asia,” stated Shengfeng Li, chief executive officer of Bio-Thera.

Highlighting the collaboration's role in strengthening their biosimilar portfolio in emerging markets, M V Ramana, chief executive officer – branded markets (India and emerging markets), Dr Reddy’s, stated, “Our partnership with Bio-Thera enables us to further expand our biosimilars offerings in the emerging markets. With our well-established commercial strengths in these markets, we look forward to addressing the unmet needs of patients with access to affordable medicines.”

This collaboration will leverage Dr Reddy’s established commercial presence and Bio-Thera’s expertise in biosimilar development, promising to improve patient access to critical therapies in the region.