DGCA relents, allows airlines to submit only aggregate airfare data

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has accepted a request from airlines to submit only aggregate airfare data instead of granular details, according to the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA).

This marks a climbdown from the regulator’s earlier demand for detailed fare records, including individual ticket prices, booking dates, and passenger counts over the past two years.

The DGCA had sought the data in December following public outrage over skyrocketing fares during peak travel periods.

In a statement, Ujjwal Dey, director, FIA, said: “Following discussions, the DGCA has kindly accepted FIA’s request that FIA member airlines furnish aggregated airfare data to enable DGCA to analyse airfare trends.”

“The FIA and its members wish to thank the DGCA for its understanding in the matter and look forward to working closely with the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation towards ensuring growth of the civil aviation sector by providing greater air connectivity at affordable fares in the country,” he added.

Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet are members of FIA.

Airlines had strongly opposed sharing granular data, arguing that it was commercially sensitive and could harm their competitive strategies. Instead, they proposed submitting broad data categorised by distance and fare brackets.

IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet had maintained that government intervention in pricing was unnecessary, as deregulation had already improved both connectivity and affordability.