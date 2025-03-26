Govt to launch 12th round of commercial coal mines auction on March 27

The coal ministry will launch the 12th round of commercial mines auction on Thursday in which 25 blocks will be put on sale.

"Under round 12, a total of 25 coal mines are being offered, comprising 7 mines under CMSP [Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015] and 18 mines under MMDR (Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957)," the coal ministry said in a statement. ALSO READ: A milestone: India's coal output crosses a billion tonnes in 2024-25

Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest of the launch event.

The 12th round is expected to attract significant interest from domestic and international investors, reinforcing the country's commitment to self-reliance in energy and industrial growth.

"With a vision to foster a transparent, market-driven coal economy, the government continues to create new opportunities for investors and industry players. The commercial coal mine auctions have been a game-changer, unlocking the vast potential of India's coal reserves while promoting competition, efficiency, and sustainable mining practices," it said.

Commercial coal mine auctions was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020.