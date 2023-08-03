Home / Industry / News / Boosting sales of khadi products: Govt initiatives and schemes explained

Boosting sales of khadi products: Govt initiatives and schemes explained

The government's efforts to promote Khadi products through innovative schemes, exhibitions, and online platforms are driving increased sales

BS Web Team New Delhi
.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 7:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Rebates on khadi products have been replaced with the market development assistance (MDA) scheme since April 1, 2021, based on recommendations from various committees. This new scheme aims to boost sales and improve the quality of Khadi for customers. Under MDA, 25 per cent of assistance is given to spinners and weavers as an additional incentive through their bank or post office accounts.

The modified market development assistance (MMDA) scheme, introduced in the third quarter of financial year 2016-17, focuses on technology upgradation, design development, modernisation of sales outlets, and incentives for artisans and karyakartas. The guidelines for MMDA were revised on October 19, 2022. The incentives provided under MMDA are different based on the type of khadi product and the parties involved.

To ensure efficiency and transparency, online portals have been developed by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) for the timely implementation of these schemes, especially the disbursement of MMDA on a quarterly basis.

KVIC has been collaborating with various government departments and bulk buyers like railways, defense, and health & family welfare departments to increase the sale of khadi and village industries products. Additionally, the introduction of the GeM portal has made 30 varieties of Khadi items available online.

The steps taken by the government through KVIC to promote and boost sales of Khadi and Village Industries  products include selling products through a network of outlets, an online portal, and participating in events like IITF 2022 and Lakme Fashion Week. Social media initiatives, discounts, and collaborations with NIFT for design development are also in place to further support the growth of Khadi products.

These efforts have led to a significant increase in sales, with supplies amounting to Rs 8,765.15 lakh in 2021-22 and Rs 9,202.27 lakh in 2022-23.

Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, shared these details in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, showcasing the government's commitment to promote and empower the Khadi sector.

Also Read

True account: Why Indian companies don't sweat over high audit fees

MSMEs to face headwinds due to economic slowdown in US, Europe: CRISIL

KredX to disburse Rs 2,000 cr in working capital for MSME sector

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Easing inflation helps FMCG, retail register healthy sales growth in June

India's construction sector likely to see 100 mn jobs by 2030: Knight Frank

Centre announces measures to tackle airport congestion ahead of festivals

Govt restricts imports of laptops, tablets to boost domestic manufacturing

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start from August 4: Check details

As startups lay off staff to cut costs, employees head out for job hunt

Topics :Khadi IndiaKhadi IndustryKhadi productskhadiBS Web ReportsMSME manufacturing

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story