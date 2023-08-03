Home / Industry / News / Centre announces measures to tackle airport congestion ahead of festivals

Centre announces measures to tackle airport congestion ahead of festivals

The issue of congestion at the major airports was witnessed in the last year's festive season leading to longer waiting times at various airports

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Thursday announced that it is working on multiple measures to mitigate any likelihood of airport congestion during the upcoming festive season. The issue of congestion at the major airports was witnessed in the last year's festive season leading to longer waiting times at various airports.

Among the steps that are being taken to tackle the problem are: additional manpower deployment by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in two phases by October 2023 and November 2023, adding more self-baggage drop facilities are airports, use of social media for real-time updates and reinforcement of the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) staff by October 2023.

"To support security infrastructure at airports, additional X-ray machines, check-in counters, and self-baggage drop facilities will be added at airports", the ministry said in a release on Thursday.

"Use of social media platforms to provide real-time updates to passengers to make airport transit seamless. Information regarding enhancement in processing capacity and expansion of security check areas will also be communicated," it added.

Last year, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia had visited the Delhi Airport to inspect the arrangements and had directed the airport operators at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai to identify bottlenecks and augment capacity to meet the growing passenger demand.

The main causes of the congestion were: lack of sufficient airport infrastructure, inadequate X-Ray screening machines, bunching of flights particularly at peak hours, and inadequate CISF manpower and immigration manpower to meet the requirement.


"For improving requisite infrastructure at major airports, various actions were immediately taken. The number of X-ray machines was significantly increased at pre-embarkation security checkpoints. Additional entry gates were set up. Waiting time screens were set at entry and Police Naka Points to apprise passengers and the waiting area was increased. Support manpower was deployed to assist passengers," the ministry said.

"CISF was actively roped in for increasing CISF deployment immediately followed by fresh augmentations. Airports operators were directed to ease out the number of flights during peak hours," it added.

Digi Yatra was launched on December 1 last year. It offers a biometric-enabled travel experience based on facial recognition technology.

Also Read: AAI revamping 23 airports across the country to boost traffic handling

Also Read

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start from August 4: Check details

Check abnormal surge in airfares: Jyotiraditya Scindia to airlines

Traffic congestion increases travel time by 113% for Bengaluru commuters

Time ripe for Airbus, Boeing to plan India factory: Jyotiraditya Scindia

End of season sales party arrives early for Indians this year, here's why

Govt restricts imports of laptops, tablets to boost domestic manufacturing

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start from August 4: Check details

As startups lay off staff to cut costs, employees head out for job hunt

Govt restricts import of laptops, computers to push local manufacturing

Air India's accumulated losses at FY23-end estimated at Rs 14,000 crore

Topics :Civil AviationCivil Aviation MinistryJyotiraditya ScindiaAirports in IndiaBS Web ReportsAirport developmentAirport Authority of India

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story