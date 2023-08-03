Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start from August 4: Check details

Amazon has announced the 'Great Freedom Festival Sale', which will kick off at midnight on August 4 and will run until August 8, with a number of deals on a number of products.

Prime members will have a 12-hour early access, starting from noon on August 3.

A wide range of products from various sellers, like smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, beauty essentials, and more, will be available at appreciable discounts during the Amazon sale.

Let's look at what Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has in store for us.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival deals

Get card offers on SBI credit cards

During the upcoming Amazon Freedom Day sale, the e-tailer will be offering a 10 per cent instant discount to SBI card holders. The discount is available only on SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

Amazon will offer up to a 40 per cent discount on smartphones from brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, and more.

Along with this, the e-commerce will also offer substantial discounts on flagship smartphones such as iPhone 14, Motorola Razr 40 and others. If you have been thinking of getting a new high-end or low-cost smartphone, now might be the time.

Amazon said it would offer up to 75 per cent discount on laptops, smartwatches and earphones during the upcoming Great Freedom Sale.

The company has teased that it will offer a huge discount on laptops from HP and tablets from Samsung. Along with this, the customers will also be able to avail discounts on smartwatches and earbuds from Boat, Noise, Fire Boltt, etc.

Amazon has also announced that it will be giving up to a 65 per cent discount on smart TVs, washing machines and refrigerators during the upcoming sale. Along with this, the e-commerce will provide exchange offers, no-cost EMI and coupons on the purchase of large appliances.

If you've been holding off on purchasing an Alexa-powered gadget, Amazon will now offer quick replacement and brand warranty on Alexa-powered devices, Fire TVs, and Kindle. In addition, the e-tailer will sell these products at a reduced price.