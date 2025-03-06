BPTP Group logs Rs 1,500 crore bookings on Day 1 of Gurugram luxury project

Real estate major BPTP's latest luxury project, Amstoria Verti-Greens, in Gurugram has achieved Rs 1,500 crore in inventory bookings on the first day of launch, underscoring the growing preference for luxury housing. BPTP had released inventory of 2-3 BHK homes from three of the total five towers of Phase-I, with more than 500 apartments booked across these three towers.

“BPTP had released an inventory of 2 and 3 BHK homes from three of the total five towers of Phase-I, with more than 500 apartment bookings across these three towers,” the company said in a statement. A company spokesperson told Business Standard that the starting price of the bespoke residences was Rs 3.5 crore.

The company has earlier stated that it seeks to earn Rs 6,500 crore in revenue from its new luxury residential project.

The project, which spans 12.05 acres along the Dwarka Expressway, will see an overall investment of around Rs 3,000 crore from BPTP to develop it in three phases. It had recently received approval from the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) to launch its first phase.

“The RERA-approved Phase-I encompasses an area of 9.43 acres. It will include 885 housing units, along with a club and landscape amenities totalling 1.55 lakh square feet,” BPTP Group president Amaan Chawla had said after the approval of the first phase.

Commenting on the response to the project, he said that the success reflects discerning consumers’ appreciation of the unique design concept of integrating vertical gardens within the development, enabling consumers to experience ‘Living in Nature’ while having easy access to world-class amenities within the towers.

“We remain committed to building high-quality modern homes that offer comfort and holistic living in partnership with top global design consultants,” he added.

The company stated that the development is Platinum pre-certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), with each residence designed to allow ample natural light and ventilation, promoting a sustainable and holistic lifestyle.

“The buildings are designed to meet India’s highest seismic zone certification (Zone-5), exceeding standard safety norms,” it said.