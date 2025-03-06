India leads global GenAI adoption, but women's participation remains low

India is emerging as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, yet women remain underrepresented in this rapidly growing field. According to data from online learning platform Coursera, while India ranks second globally in generative AI (GenAI) enrolments among women learners, they account for only 29.6 per cent of total GenAI enrolments in the country—despite representing 40 per cent of all learners on the platform.

Globally, women make up 32 per cent of GenAI enrolments on Coursera. This gap underscores the need for targeted interventions to ensure equitable access to GenAI opportunities and enable more women to lead in the AI-driven era.

Amid this disparity, interest in AI skills across India continues to grow. In 2024, Coursera recorded a fourfold increase in GenAI enrolments from India, totalling 1.3 million—the highest of any country. GenAI course enrolments by Indian women grew by 296 per cent, outpacing the 191 per cent growth rate among men.

Encouraging more women to participate in AI will not only drive inclusivity but also ensure that diverse perspectives contribute to the development and application of this transformative technology.

Coursera’s insights aim to equip institutions, individuals, and governments with strategies to help women thrive in the rapidly evolving field of GenAI.

The platform has also released its ‘Closing the gender gap in GenAI skills’ playbook, a new resource designed to address gender disparities in GenAI. The playbook highlights key barriers limiting women’s participation and outlines strategies to bridge the gap.

Key barriers to women’s participation

One major barrier is lack of confidence. Women often hesitate to enrol in GenAI courses due to self-doubt, even when they have the necessary skills. On Coursera, they are six times more likely than men to enrol in beginner-level courses rather than intermediate ones, preferring structured and accessible entry points. This trend is mirrored in India, where the most popular GenAI courses among women are introductory.

Time constraints and unclear guidelines also hinder skill adoption. Many women cite lack of time as the primary reason for discontinuing STEM courses, reflecting the challenge of balancing caregiving and work responsibilities.

The lack of female role models also limits engagement and retention. Fewer women in AI leadership and education discourage participation. Research by Oxford Academy shows that having more female STEM teachers in high school increases the likelihood of women graduating with STEM degrees.

Karine Allouche, global head of enterprise at Coursera, said: “As the global race towards AI literacy intensifies, expanding opportunities for women in GenAI, equipping them with these critical skills, and empowering them to lead in the digital economy remains an urgent priority. By empowering more women, we can ensure AI is built by diverse voices, for the world.”