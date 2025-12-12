Home / Industry / News / Brookfield to invest $1 bn to develop Asia's largest GCC in Maharashtra

The 2 million sq ft campus, set for 2029 completion, will create over 30,000 jobs and house a multinational bank's GCC

Brookfield
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Brookfield Asset Management will invest USD 1 billion to develop Asia’s largest global capability centre (GCC) in Mumbai’s Powai, the New York-based global alternative asset manager said in a statement Friday.
 
The infrastructure arm of Canada's investment firm will develop the campus across 6 acres of land with a total lettable area of 2 million square feet (msf). The development will house a GCC for a multinational bank for a 20-year term, it said.
 
The project is expected to be completed by 2029, creating over 30,000 jobs. It is being developed through an agreement between Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and a venture led by Brookfield, along with its partner B. S. Sharma. 
Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra, said, “Maharashtra’s continued focus on talent, infrastructure and a supportive business environment is strengthening the state’s position as a destination for global capability centres. Developments such as these reflect the growing confidence in Maharashtra’s trajectory, and we remain committed to ensuring that global enterprises find a stable, future-ready ecosystem as they expand their presence here.”
 
The state announced a GCC Policy earlier this year, valid till fiscal year 2029-30. The policy is aimed at attracting 400 new GCCs, creating over 4 lakh high-skilled jobs, and attracting incremental investment worth Rs 50,600 crore by offering incentives like land, capital subsidies, and reimbursements.  Fadnavis added that the Brookfield move builds on this momentum and is designed to attract large-scale, high-value operations that generate skilled employment and long-term economic growth.
 
Brookfield noted that the development reflects the strong confidence global businesses have in Maharashtra and Mumbai’s pro-investment environment, supported by the state’s focus on infrastructure, ease of doing business, and talent development. The project will be built to market-leading sustainability standards with a commitment to source 100 per cent green power. “It will further strengthen Mumbai’s position as a premier hub for GCCs,” the firm added.
 
In 2024, Brookfield had commissioned a similar build-to-suit tower in Pune, Maharashtra, for the GCC of a large financial services corporation. In Mumbai, Brookfield now owns over USD 4 billion of real estate projects. Brookfield is one of the largest office owners and operators in India with approximately 55 msf across seven cities in India, including 29.1 msf of a grade-A portfolio with Brookfield India Reit (real estate investment trust).
 
The company had in May this year announced plans to triple its India investments to USD 100 billion within five years, having invested USD 12 billion in infrastructure assets like gas pipelines, telecom tower assets and data centres, USD 12 billion in real estate including offices and hotels, and $3 billion in clean energy projects. Earlier this year, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MMRDA to bring in  USD12 billion of investments into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). In June 2025, it acquired a 2.1-acre parcel in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to create a grade-A mixed-use property.
 
Ankur Gupta, deputy chief investment officer and head of Asia Pacific and Middle East, real estate, Brookfield, said, “We are pleased to undertake this iconic development, setting a new benchmark for the office sector in Asia. The scale of this project validates Maharashtra’s leadership position as a GCC hub for large multinational corporates.”
 
The company believes that the proposed development benefits from its strategic location within Powai’s established mixed-use ecosystem, offering strong connectivity, access to social infrastructure, and a thriving talent catchment that continues to make it one of Mumbai’s most sought-after urban districts. According to Anarock, a property consultancy firm, the average office rent in Powai hovers around Rs 110-180 per square foot per month.
 
Additionally, over the last few years, GCCs have been driving office demand across the country. According to Savills India, GCCs leased 112 msf of office space between 2020–2024, with Mumbai (8 per cent) and Pune (14 per cent) together accounting for 22 per cent of the total leasing. During the same period, Mumbai witnessed the highest office leasing by BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) GCCs, despite Bengaluru having the deepest BFSI talent pool.
 
Further, India is projected to see 180 msf of office absorption through GCCs between 2025–2030 under a realistic growth scenario.

Topics :Company NewsBrookfieldforeign investment

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

