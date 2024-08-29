BS@50: Top 50 Indians who have excelled globally in business and arts

1. Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s brief commander





The Mumbai-born Indian-American software engineer served as the CEO of Twitter from November 2021 to October 2022. An IIT and Stanford graduate, Agrawal, 40, quickly rose through the ranks at Twitter, where he had worked for over a decade, eventually being named chief technical officer before his appointment as CEO. He succeeded co-founder Jack Dorsey. His leadership was marked by a focus on decentralisation and blockchain technology, though his tenure was brief due to the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk.

2. Nikesh Arora, Cyber sentinel



Born to an Indian Air Force officer, Nikesh Arora, 56, has had a high-flying career. The Indian-American, who is now chairman and CEO of US cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks, served as president and CEO of SoftBank Corp from 2014 to 2016. There his compensation, which was north of $200 million, was a Japanese record at the time. He also held various key roles in his decade-long stint at Google.

3. Ajay Banga, Financial architect

Ajay Banga, 64, an Indian-born American executive, became the 14th president of the World Bank in 2023. Prior to this role, he was the CEO of Mastercard, where he transformed the company into a global financial powerhouse. Under his leadership, Mastercard expanded its reach into emerging markets, driving financial inclusion and innovation in payment technologies.



4. Vinod Dham, Pentium pioneer

The Pune-born Indian-American engineer and venture capitalist is often referred to as the "Father of the Pentium Chip,". With good reason. Vinod Dham’s pioneering work at Intel led to the development of the Pentium microprocessor, a key milestone in computing history. The story goes that when Dham, now 74, arrived from India to study at the University of Cincinnati, he had only $8 in his pocket. Today, he invests in tech startups, driving innovation in areas such as software, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

5. Rajat Gupta, Boardroom to courtroom

As the first foreign-born person to head management consultancy firm McKinsey & Company (1994 to 2003), Rajat Gupta was a poster boy of an Indian making it big in corporate America. But his fall from grace was as dramatic as his rise. Gupta, now 75, was convicted of insider trading in the US in 2012 on charges of leaking boardroom secrets of Goldman Sachs and Procter & Gamble. He consistently maintained his innocence and later wrote a book to tell his side of the story.



6. Anshuman Jain, Investment powerhouse

As its global co-CEO and co-chairman from 2012 to 2015, Anshu Jain took Deutsche Bank to dizzying heights, turning it into a Wall Street mammoth. He was the first non-European CEO of what was until then a staid German investment bank. Later, he was the president of Cantor Fitzgerald, an American financial services firm. Jain’s career was marked by his deep understanding of investment banking. He died of cancer in 2022, aged 59, in London, where he lived.

7. Vinod Khosla, Silicon Valley’s visionary investor

Born to an army officer in Pune, Vinod Khosla, 69, got hooked to the idea of entrepreneurship after reading about Intel co-founder Andrew Grove as a teenager. He would go on to make a name for himself as co-founder of Sun Microsystems, a US tech company that Oracle later acquired, and establishing Khosla Ventures. His investments in early-stage tech companies have had a big impact on various industries.



8. Arvind Krishna, IBM’s AI innovator





As the chairman and CEO of IBM, a position he has held since April 2020, Arvind Krishna, 61, has been instrumental in transforming IBM’s business model, with a focus on artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud computing and blockchain. His leadership has been marked by a push towards innovation as IBM adapts to the rapidly changing technology landscape.

9. Thomas Kurian, The cloud mastermind

Born in Kerala, Princeton-graduate Thomas Kurian, 58, is the CEO of Google Cloud, a role he assumed in 2019. With a background in electrical engineering and computer science, and a deep understanding of enterprise technology, the IIT dropout has been pivotal in expanding Google Cloud’s market share. In 2010, Kurian was reportedly the 18th highest-paid man in the US, and the fifth highest-paid tech executive.



10. Ivan Manuel Menezes, Raise a toast

An Indian-born British-American business executive, Ivan Manuel Menezes served as the CEO of Diageo from 2013 until his death, aged 63, in 2023. Under his leadership, Diageo solidified its position as a global leader in alcoholic beverages, with a portfolio that includes iconic brands like Johnnie Walker and Guinness. Menezes was known for his strategic vision and focus on sustainability.

11. Lakshmi Mittal, Steely resolve





From Kolkata’s Chitpur to London’s Billionaires’ Row, Lakshmi Mittal’s rise is nothing short of epic. Starting with the family business in steel in India, Mittal, 75, carved his own path, acquiring global assets and turning Mittal Steel into the world’s largest by 2004. His crowning moment came in 2006 when he overcame resistance to acquire Arcelor, creating ArcelorMittal, a steel titan, which remained the world’s largest steelmaker until 2020. Though now it’s the world’s second-largest, Mittal’s ambitions burn bright in India. Despite his London base, he remains proudly Indian.



12. Satya Nadella, Cloud with a silver lining

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft since 2014, has redefined the company’s trajectory. Hailing from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, Nadella, 57, transformed Microsoft from a software giant into a global leader in cloud computing. He moved the company beyond its past missteps, particularly in the mobile sector, and championed the expansion of Microsoft’s software suite — Word, Excel, Teams, and more — across Android and iOS platforms. Nadella’s most significant impact, however, has been cultural: he shifted Microsoft from a highly competitive environment to one characterised by humility and collaboration. Under his leadership, Microsoft has not only regained its position at the forefront of technology but also evolved into a more inclusive and forward-thinking organisation.



13. Leena Nair, Shimmer & shine

A serial glass-ceiling breaker, Leena Nair, 55, is the first woman CEO of French luxury brand Chanel, having taken on the role in 2021. Born in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, she has talked about how growing up, there were lots of restrictions around what girls can and can’t do. She challenged all of that, joined Unilever, and rose through the ranks to become the company’s youngest and first female chief human resources officer. And then Chanel came her way.

14. Laxman Narasimhan, Coffee-table tale

Until recently the CEO of American coffeehouse chain Starbucks, before his role was unexpectedly cut short, Laxman Narasimhan, 57, earlier headed Reckitt Benckiser, the British-Dutch multinational consumer goods company with brands that are household names in India: Dettol, Strepsils, Harpic, Veet, Vanish, Mortein, and many others. He has also held leadership roles at PepsiCo, where he focused on innovation and expansion.



15. Nitin Nohria, Harvard’s leadership luminary

The tenth dean of Harvard Business School, from 2010-2020, Nitin Nohria’s tenure was marked by a focus on leadership development and ethical business practices. His influence extends beyond academia. The 62-year-old Indian-American also serves on several corporate boards, and is a former non-executive director of Tata Sons. His successor at Harvard is also an Indian-American, Srikant M Datar.

16. Indra Nooyi, Changing the game

She might have retired as PepsiCo chairperson and CEO in 2018, yet in many ways Indra Nooyi continues to be viewed as its brand ambassador. Nooyi, 68, was PepsiCo’s chief executive for 12 years, having made it to the top at a time when corporate America largely had men in the corner office. She thwarted a bid to break up PepsiCo, and went on to nearly double its sales. Recently, she completed her tenure as the first independent woman

director of the International Cricket Council.

17. Vikram S Pandit, Crisis tackler

As CEO of Citigroup during the global financial crisis, Indian-American banker Vikram Shankar Pandit, 67, played a crucial role in stabilising the bank. He is now the chairman and CEO of the Orogen Group, where he continues to influence the financial industry through strategic investments.

18. Sundar Pichai, Let’s Google





Google Chrome, Google Drive, Gmail, Google Maps — over the last 20 years, Pichai Sundararajan, better known as Sundar Pichai, has been deeply involved with all things Google. So successful have these products been that it was only a matter of time before Pichai, 52, who grew up in Chennai, would be named the CEO of Google and its parent company, Alphabet Inc. The engineer from IIT Kharagpur has a master’s from Stanford, an MBA from Wharton and before Google, had a brief stint at McKinsey. In 2022, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan.



19. Punit Renjen, Growth guru

Born and raised in India, Punit Renjen, 63, served as the Global CEO of Deloitte from 2015 to 2022. He led it through a period of significant growth, developing and executing a global strategy for it. The Rohtak-born Indian-American is now Deloitte Global CEO Emeritus.

20. Arun Sarin, The integrator

CEO of Vodafone from 2003 to 2008, Arun Sarin, 69, played a critical role in its integration with Airtouch and Mannesmann, creating one of the world’s largest mobile communications companies. He was pivotal in expanding Vodafone’s presence in emerging markets.

21. Rana Talwar, Trailblazing banker



Under Rana Talwar, the first Indian to head a global bank, Standard Chartered marked a significant shift towards expansion in emerging markets. The veteran banker, who was the son-in-law of real estate tycoon DLF Chairman Emeritus K P Singh, died aged 76 earlier this year.

22. Kalpana Chawla, Star in the cosmos





Kalpana Chawla's journey from Karnal, Haryana, to the vastness of space is nothing short of extraordinary. As a young girl, she was fascinated by aircraft and the idea of flying, a passion that led her to pursue a degree in aeronautical engineering. Despite the odds, she moved to the United States to further her education, eventually earning a PhD in aerospace engineering. Chawla joined Nasa in 1995, where she fulfilled her childhood dream by flying on the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1997. She was the first Indian woman in space. Her life, tragically cut short in the 2003 Columbia disaster, left behind a legacy of inspiration, urging young minds to dream big and reach for the stars, regardless of the obstacles they face.



23. Mother Teresa, A saint among us

Mother Teresa’s life was a testament to the power of compassion and service. Born in Macedonia, she dedicated her life to serving the poorest of the poor in Kolkata, and founded the Missionaries of Charity. Her Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 was a recognition of her unwavering commitment to alleviating human suffering and her profound impact on global humanitarianism. Her legacy continues to inspire millions to live with kindness, humility, and a deep sense of purpose.

24. Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, Mapping stars

Chandrasekhar’s work on the evolution of stars, which earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983, was groundbreaking. Born in Lahore and educated in India and the United States, his research on black holes and stellar dynamics has been fundamental to our understanding of the cosmos.



25. Amartya Sen, The conscience of economics









Amartya Sen’s Nobel Prize in Economics in 1998 was a recognition of his work on welfare economics, poverty, and human development. Born in Santiniketan and educated in India and the UK, Sen’s ideas have influenced global economic policies, particularly in the areas of poverty alleviation and social justice. His approach, which combines rigorous analysis with a deep concern for ethical issues, has made him a leading voice in the quest for a more equitable world.

26. Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, Force of life

Venkatraman Ramakrishnan’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009 was a recognition of his pioneering work on the structure and function of the ribosome, the cell’s protein factory. Born in Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu and educated in India and the United States, the British-American structural biologist has been instrumental in advancing our understanding of the molecular mechanisms that sustain life.



27. Kailash Satyarthi, Championing child rights

Kailash Satyarthi has spent decades rescuing children from slavery, trafficking and forced labour. His Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 brought global attention to the urgent need for child protection and education.

28. Abhijit Banerjee, Focus on global poverty alleviation

Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo (also his wife; pictured above), won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2019 for their pioneering work in development economics. Born in Kolkata, Banerjee’s early exposure to the complexities of poverty inspired his academic journey, leading him to MIT, where he and Duflo developed innovative experimental approaches to alleviate global poverty. Their work, focused on rigorous field experiments, has fundamentally changed how governments and organisations approach poverty and economic development, making their contributions both practical and transformative on a global scale.



29. Bhanu Athaiya, The couture of cinema

Bhanu Athaiya made history as the first Indian to win an Oscar for her costume design in the 1982 film Gandhi. Athaiya’s work on Gandhi showcased her ability to blend authenticity with cinematic grandeur, earning her the Academy Award and placing Indian craftsmanship on the global stage.

30. Satyajit Ray, The maestro of realism

Satyajit Ray, one of India’s most revered filmmakers, received an Honorary Award at the Oscars in 1992, recognising his lifetime of contributions to world cinema. Ray’s films, known for their humanistic approach and artistic depth, captured the nuances of Indian life with an authenticity that resonated globally. His journey from a graphic designer to an iconic filmmaker was marked by a relentless pursuit of artistic truth, making him a pioneer of the Indian New Wave cinema. His acceptance of the Oscar from his hospital bed days before his death remains a poignant moment, symbolising his enduring impact on the art of filmmaking.



31. Resul Pookutty, Sounding India’s reality

Resul Pookutty’s Oscar win in 2009 for Best Sound Mixing in Slumdog Millionaire brought the vibrant and chaotic sounds of India to the global stage. His journey from a small village in Kerala to the pinnacle of Hollywood was driven by a passion for sound and storytelling. Pookutty’s work on Slumdog Millionaire was celebrated for its innovative use of sound, capturing the essence of Mumbai’s bustling streets and enhancing the film’s narrative. His win not only highlighted the technical artistry of sound mixing but also shone a spotlight on Indian talent in global cinema.



32. Gulzar, Poet of the silver screen

Gulzar shared the Oscar for Best Original Song for Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire with AR Rahman. He also won a Grammy for the song. His journey as a lyricist and poet has been iconic, where his words have transcended the boundaries of language and culture. Gulzar’s ability to convey deep emotions through simple yet profound lyrics made Jai Ho a global anthem of hope and triumph, earning him the coveted Oscar and cementing his status as a literary and cinematic giant.

33. AR Rahman, Mozart of Madras





AR Rahman’s double Oscar win at the 2009 Academy Awards for Slumdog Millionaire was a historic moment for Indian music on the global stage. Rahman, often called the "Mozart of Madras," has had a remarkable journey from composing jingles in Chennai to creating music that resonates with audiences worldwide. His work on Slumdog Millionaire blended traditional Indian sounds with contemporary global music, creating a soundtrack that was as integral to the film’s success as its visual storytelling. Rahman’s Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Original Song marked a new era for Indian artists in international cinema. He is also a recipient of two Grammy awards.



34. Kartiki Gonsalves & Guneet Monga, Elephant diaries

The 2023 Oscar for Best Documentary Short for The Elephant Whisperers was a triumph for Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, who brought the story of a tribal couple in South India who devote their lives to caring for an orphaned elephant. Gonsalves, a passionate filmmaker and wildlife photographer, captured the bond between humans and nature with sensitivity and depth, while Monga, an experienced producer, brought her expertise in crafting impactful narratives to the project. Their Oscar win celebrated not just their artistic achievement but also highlighted India’s rich biodiversity and cultural heritage.



35. MM Keeravani & Chandrabose, Rhythm of victory

MM Keeravani and Chandrabose’s Oscar win for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu from RRR in 2023 was a milestone for Indian cinema. Keeravani, a veteran music composer, and Chandrabose, a gifted lyricist, crafted a song that captured the energy and spirit of the film, becoming a global sensation. The song had people dancing in cinemas in various parts of the world. Naatu Naatu not only entertained but also connected with audiences across countries, making their win a proud moment for India on the world stage.

36. Salman Rushdie, Magic meets reality



Salman Rushdie, born in Bombay (now Mumbai) and educated in England, crafted a new narrative style with Midnight’s Children, blending history with fantasy. The British-American novelist’s 1981 Booker-winning novel encapsulated the tumultuous birth of India as a nation, told through the lives of children born at the moment of Independence. Rushdie’s work is a cultural phenomenon that challenged conventional storytelling and explored the question of identity in post-colonial India.



37. Arundhati Roy, Ear to the ground

For Arundhati Roy, whose debut novel, The God of Small Things, won the Booker Prize in 1997, the journey to literary acclaim was deeply personal. Raised in Kerala, Roy’s deep knowledge of the region’s socio-political fabric informed her book, which explored the impact of small, seemingly insignificant details of life, the effects of casteism and the forbidden love that defied it.



38. Kiran Desai, Between cultures

Kiran Desai inherited her mother Anita Desai’s literary talent but carved her own path with The Inheritance of Loss. Winning the Booker Prize in 2006, the India-born American author’s novel reflects the struggles of immigrants caught between two worlds.

39. Aravind Adiga, Sharp look at modern India

Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger, which won the Booker in 2008, offers a dark portrayal of India’s class struggles in a globalised world through the eyes of an ambitious protagonist.

40. Geetanjali Shree, A new voice





Geetanjali Shree’s Tomb of Sand, translated from Hindi, made history as the first book in an Indian language to win the International Booker Prize in 2022. Her writing explores themes of identity, displacement, and the partition of India.



41. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Innovator of sound

Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, who plays the Mohan Veena that he has created by modifying an archtop Hawaiian guitar, is a musician whose genius lies in his ability to innovate while staying rooted in tradition. His 1994 Grammy-winning album, A Meeting by the River, in collaboration with Ry Cooder, showcased the fluidity and depth of Indian classical music, making it accessible to a global audience. Bhatt’s work is a testament to the universal language of music.

42. Zakir Hussain, Beats of India





Tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain has been the rhythmic heart of countless musical collaborations across genres, from classical Indian music to jazz and world music. His four Grammy wins, the first in 2009 and three on a single night in 2024, a first for an Indian artist, are a recognition of his talent and his role in popularising the tabla globally. An earlier Grammy had come in 1992 to a special album, “Planet Drum”, featuring drummers from different parts of the world, including Hussain.



43. Ravi Shankar, Bridging East & West

Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar was instrumental in bringing Indian classical music to the western world. His collaborations with artists like George Harrison of The Beatles not only earned him four Grammy Awards, the first one in 1968 and the last in 2013, but also transformed global perceptions of Indian music. His ability to blend tradition with innovation has left an enduring legacy.

44. Tanvi Shah, Symphony of cultures





A singer and songwriter from Tamil Nadu, Tanvi Shah is the first Indian woman to win a Grammy. She won it for "Jai Ho" from Slumdog Millionaire in 2010. Besides Hindi, Shah sings in Tamil, Telugu, Spanish, Portuguese as well as Arabic.



45. Ricky Kej, Global notes

Ricky Kej won the Grammy thrice, the first time in 2015 when “Winds Of Samsara” was adjudged Best New Age Album and also in 2023 for an immersive audio album, “Divine Tides”. In August 2024, he set a Guinness world record with his rendition of the national anthem featuring a choir of 14,000 children.

46. Falguni Shah, An equal music

Mumbai-born American singer, Falguni Shah, better known as Falu, trained in the Jaipur gharana musical tradition while growing up in India’s financial capital. She won the Grammy in 2022 in the Best Children's Music Album category for “A Colorful World”. Her band draws from a range of genres: Indian classical, alternative rock, contemporary pop, and electronic styles.



47. PA Deepak, Sound concoctions

A sound mix engineer and record producer, PA Deepak has won two Grammy awards: one in 2010 for Slumdog Millionaire for best compilation soundtrack album, and the other in 2022 for the album “Divine Tides”.

48. Rakesh Chaurasia, The melody flows





Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, who is the nephew of bansuri maestro Hariprasad Chaurasia, won two Grammy awards, both in 2024: one for Béla Fleck's album “As We Speak”, in which he featured, in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category and another for the track “Pashto” in the category of Best Global Music Performance.

49. Shankar Mahadevan, Blended tunes



The 66th Grammy awards, in 2024, had Shankar Mahadevan winning in the Best Global Music Album category for “This Moment” as part of the fusion band Shakti. The Mumbai-born singer-composer has made a name for his fusion of Carnatic, Hindustani and Jazz.

50. Ganesh Rajagopalan, Stringing in the moment

Another member of the Shakti fusion band, Ganesh Rajagopalan, won a Grammy in 2024 for “This Moment”. He, along with his brother Kumaresh, are violinists who are recognised as modern contemporary artists and also known as ‘Violin Brothers’.

(* This is not an exhaustive list. Business leaders are arranged in alphabetical order. All other sections are in chronological order)



