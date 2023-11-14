Home / Industry / News / BSNL likely to award Rs 1,000 crore 3-yr OTN equipment contract to Nokia

BSNL likely to award Rs 1,000 crore 3-yr OTN equipment contract to Nokia

Other companies that have applied for the BSNL contract include domestic vendors like United Telecoms (UTL), and Tata Group company, Tejas Networks

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is going to reward a multi-year Rs 1,000-crore purchase order to Nokia for the supply of optical transport network (OTN) equipment and deployment through a local system integrator, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. People aware of the development told the newspaper that the financial bids for the BSNL contract are being evaluated, and the “advance purchase order” (APO) is likely to be issued shortly.

Other companies that have applied for the BSNL contract include domestic vendors like United Telecoms (UTL) and Tata Group company, Tejas Networks, the ET report said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The report said that the bid submitted by indigenous telecom gear maker Texas was about 21 per cent higher, which was beyond the range of relaxation offered under the preference to Make in India (PMI) framework, which has been set at 20 per cent to receive a 50 per cent of the order.

Previously, Tata-owned Texas Networks had submitted its bid but it was cancelled as the company was the single bidder. BSNL had to re-issue the tender in June this year, the ET report said.

The BSNL contract includes the supply, installation, and commission of the optical transport network on the pan-India level. The contract also has a provision for three-year operation and maintenance (O&M) services and a comprehensive annual maintenance contract (AMC) for eight years.

The ET report said that domestic telecom equipment manufacturers expressed their disappointment through an industry body. The industry body has written a letter to the telecom minister Ashiwni Vaishnaw and invited his intervention.

Director General of Voice of Indian Communication Technology Enterprises (Voice), Rakesh Kumar Bhatnagar, told The Economic Times (ET), “This is a very unfortunate situation and discourages Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). BSNL has disqualified United Telecoms (UTL) and Tejas Networks on shoddy grounds as well as tweaked the original terms and conditions to suit foreign companies.”

Also Read

TCS-led consortium secures BSNL 4G deployment order worth Rs 15,000 crore

TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal

Cabinet approves Rs 89,047 crore revival plan for state-run telco BSNL

HMD Global launches Nokia 105 Classic phone with UPI app at Rs 999: Details

HMD Global launches Nokia G42's 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India

PRS Oberoi, pioneer of Indian hospitality industry, passes away at 94

Motown stares at fresh round of reset in season of electric vehicle rush

US govt announces steps to free up more wireless spectrum for advanced tech

Real estate sector bats for green spaces, investors willing to pay premium

Centre weighs five-year tax cuts on EV imports to woo Tesla: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Telecom industryBSNL caseBSNL broadbandNokia strategyTejas NetworksBS web team

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story