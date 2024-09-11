Bharat Biotech, Alopexx partner to develop new broad-spectrum vaccine

Bharat Biotech has announced a new partnership with US-based clinical-stage biotech player Alopexx to co-develop and commercialise AV0328, an antimicrobial vaccine designed to fight a wide range of infections. This alliance aims to enhance global access to AV0328, particularly targeting low-income and lower-middle-income countries.

As part of the agreement, Alopexx will receive an upfront payment, milestone payments, and royalties from future sales in the licensed territories. Bharat Biotech, known for its expertise in vaccine development and manufacturing, will lead the vaccine's development and commercialisation in India and other specified regions.

Speaking on the significance of this vaccine, Sabine Kapasi, advisor, public health and healthcare services strategist, United Nations COVID-19 Task Force, stated, "This vaccine represents a crucial advancement in our fight against antimicrobial resistance. While it may not seem groundbreaking on its own, the shift towards preventive measures for bacterial infections, rather than relying solely on treatments, is a necessary step forward.”

The global issue of antimicrobial resistance, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, necessitates such innovations. “By focusing on prevention, this vaccine could significantly reduce our dependence on antibiotics and address a pressing global health challenge," Kapasi further added.

AV0328 targets a substance called poly N-acetyl glucosamine (PNAG), found on numerous pathogens, including bacteria, fungi, and parasites. Pre-clinical studies have shown that the vaccine is well-tolerated and effective in generating antibodies against over 15 different pathogens, and a Phase I trial has demonstrated safety and the ability to induce antibodies.

Speaking on the partnership, Krishna Ella, executive chairman of Bharat Biotech, stated, “We are committed to tackling antimicrobial resistance through innovative vaccines. Partnering with Alopexx aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality, affordable vaccines worldwide.”

Daniel Vlock, CEO of Alopexx, highlighted Bharat Biotech’s experience as a major factor in validating the technology’s potential. “This partnership not only advances AV0328 but also strengthens our clinical programmes and our broader mission to provide effective, non-antibiotic solutions to microbial infections,” he noted.

Bharat Biotech, based in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, has a portfolio of vaccines and bio-therapeutics, including COVID-19 vaccines and novel vaccines for various infectious diseases.

Cambridge-headquartered Alopexx, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on developing immune-mediated therapeutics to combat a wide range of infections. They target therapeutics, such as PNAG, which has been found in a wide range of pathogens. Their goal is to develop a broad-spectrum, non-antibiotic therapeutic platform for the treatment and prevention of microbial infections. These immune therapeutics will reduce reliance on antibiotics and the development of antimicrobial resistance.