Cabinet clears India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 with ₹1.27 trillion outlay

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) with an outlay of ₹1.27 trillion.

The Cabinet also cleared the second phase of the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme with an outlay of ₹62,500 crore.

Of the 12 semiconductor chip manufacturing and packaging plants approved so far by the government under the ISM, three have started commercial production, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

“Semiconductor industry is a foundational industry. All devices that we use need semiconductor chips. The entire electronics value chain has been covered now,” Vaishnaw said while announcing the Cabinet decision.

Under the second phase of the ISM, the government will provide a mix of grants and equity investment for the design of strategic and commercial chips in India. For the manufacturing of equipment, chemicals, gases and materials, the government will provide a flat incentive of 30 per cent. The total investment under the ISM is expected to be ₹4 trillion, with production of ₹2 trillion and exports worth ₹1 trillion, Vaishnaw said. As of July 15, 2026, India had approved 12 projects with a cumulative investment of more than ₹1.60 trillion under the flagship ₹76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission.