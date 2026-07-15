Qcom Instamart partners with HPCL to launch on-demand LPG cylinder delivery

Quick-commerce (qcom) platform Instamart on Wednesday said it had partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Maharatna central public sector enterprise, to launch an on-demand liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder delivery service.

The launch also marks the debut of HPCL's newly launched HP Navya, its next-generation 10 kg composite LPG cylinder, on Instamart.

The service will initially go live in Bengaluru, where consumers can order HP Navya, which is lighter, corrosion-resistant and designed for modern living. The cylinder features a translucent body that enables customers to conveniently monitor the gas level. In addition, a 5 kg metal LPG cylinder will also be available.

Customers can order cylinders without an existing domestic LPG connection, making it a flexible, on-demand option for a wider set of consumers, including students, working professionals and smaller households. To place an order, consumers can log on to Instamart, select their preferred 10 kg composite LPG cylinder or 5 kg metal LPG cylinder, add it to their cart and complete the purchase. The company said first-time purchases would be fulfilled as new cylinder purchases. Thereafter, consumers can place refill orders by returning the empty HPCL cylinder at the time of delivery. First-time orders will require identity verification and proof-of-delivery documentation.