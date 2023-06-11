Home / Industry / News / Cabinet to approve proposals for semiconductor units as govt modifies rules

Aiming to streamline the decision-making process and facilitate greater domestic production of semiconductors, the Union Cabinet will now approve all proposals for setting up of semiconductor units

IANS New Delhi
Cabinet to approve proposals for semiconductor units as govt modifies rules

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Aiming to streamline the decision-making process and facilitate greater domestic production of semiconductors in the country, the Union Cabinet will now approve all proposals for setting up of semiconductor units.

The government on June 9 issued a notification to modify the programme for semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, under which all proposals will be cleared by the Union Cabinet.

Earlier, the IT Secretary had the authority to approve proposals valued up to Rs 100 crore, while the IT Minister approved the proposals valued more than Rs 100 crore.

This layered system of granting approvals has now been done away with, as the Union Cabinet will now be the only the authority to clear all such applications.

"The applications shall be appraised and evaluated individually on an ongoing basis. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will submit the applications for approval to the Union Cabinet," the notification said.

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

