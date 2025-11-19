CAG to conduct pan India audit on ease of doing business for MSMEs

In a bid to shift focus from vertical deep-down audits to horizontal pan India audits, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has launched an integrated audit across 32 states and Union Territories to evaluate the ease of doing business for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. The CAG intends to present the consolidated report in the Winter Session of Parliament in 2026.

This “citizen-centric” audit is “aimed at people who benefit from MSME, who are the users of MSME, and the MSME industry itself,” Additional Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General (ADAI) Pravir Pandey said. The initiative comes against the backdrop of multiple flagship schemes, including Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Udyam registration portal.

The audit will test whether reforms on the ground are delivering efficient, timely and more transparent services to small businesses in line with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and the Business Reform Action Plan 2024. Key focus areas include decriminalisation of minor business offences, deregulation of approvals, simplification and digitisation of processes, MSME financial literacy, access to credit and timeliness of payments. “We had interactions with the MSME secretary, the additional secretary and development commissioner. We have also met the chambers of commerce and the various state government industries, labour and power departments, urban local bodies. We have also gone down to the district-level coordination committees for MSME,” said Pandey.

He added that the report will also focus on core themes such as research and development support, labour law compliance, financial access and credit linkages, and the impact of climate-related disruptions on MSMEs. It will offer a comparative assessment across states, highlighting how the initial pilot in West Bengal can serve as a valuable learning model for others. The CAG has also mandated Union and all state governments to adopt a harmonised, common “object head” classification for expenditures at a disaggregate level by the financial year 2027–28. “We have broadly looked at the finance ministry’s format of object heads and we have devised some additional object heads to meet the requirements of states. For example, social security expenditure is very common in states, so we have added that,” Deputy CAG Jayant Sinha said.

This unification aims to eliminate discrepancies in budget heads across states, thereby fostering uniformity, transparency and easier fiscal comparison. Separately, the CAG has decided to establish a world-class Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad dedicated to advancing accounting and auditing standards. This institution is envisioned to be at the forefront of innovation, research and professional development in financial auditing. The CAG is set to soft-launch the institution later this month. The Centre will house a comprehensive data hub, aggregating accounting data from over 300 central and state public sector undertakings (PSUs), more than 1,300 autonomous bodies and key urban local bodies.