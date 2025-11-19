Govt invites applications for quality audit as Coal Exchange takes shape

The Ministry of Coal on Wednesday issued an invitation for the empanelment of experienced entities as third-party agencies (TPAs) to oversee sampling, collection, preparation and analysis of coal and lignite or their processed forms that will be traded through the upcoming Coal Exchange.

The Coal Controller’s Organisation (CCO) under the ministry circulated the Request for Qualification (RFQ) asking applicants to submit their interests through the ministry’s portal.

This marks a significant regulatory step under the amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, granting the central government powers for mineral exchange operations and aiming to introduce transparency and structured quality assurance in coal transactions.

The empanelment will span five years, with eligibility limited to entities demonstrating an annual turnover of at least Rs 3 crore in any one of the last three completed financial years. The applicant must have experience of having successfully completed works of similar nature in India involving collection, preparation, analysis, testing and documentation of samples of coal or lignite or their processed form for a minimum cumulative value of Rs 1 crore. The applicant must own a laboratory accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and have a Lab Information Management System (LIMS) in place. Additionally, the applicant will have to provide an undertaking to establish laboratories at specified locations within 100 km of coal loading points within four months from the award of work.