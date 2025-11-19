Home / Industry / News / Govt invites applications for quality audit as Coal Exchange takes shape

Govt invites applications for quality audit as Coal Exchange takes shape

Coal ministry has issued an RFQ to empanel third-party agencies for sampling and quality audits for coal and lignite traded on the upcoming Coal Exchange, marking a key regulatory step in the rollout

coal mines
The Coal Controller’s Organisation (CCO) under the ministry circulated the Request for Qualification (RFQ) asking applicants to submit their interests through the ministry’s portal.
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Coal on Wednesday issued an invitation for the empanelment of experienced entities as third-party agencies (TPAs) to oversee sampling, collection, preparation and analysis of coal and lignite or their processed forms that will be traded through the upcoming Coal Exchange.
 
The Coal Controller’s Organisation (CCO) under the ministry circulated the Request for Qualification (RFQ) asking applicants to submit their interests through the ministry’s portal.
 
This marks a significant regulatory step under the amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, granting the central government powers for mineral exchange operations and aiming to introduce transparency and structured quality assurance in coal transactions.
 
The empanelment will span five years, with eligibility limited to entities demonstrating an annual turnover of at least Rs 3 crore in any one of the last three completed financial years.
 
The applicant must have experience of having successfully completed works of similar nature in India involving collection, preparation, analysis, testing and documentation of samples of coal or lignite or their processed form for a minimum cumulative value of Rs 1 crore.
 
The applicant must own a laboratory accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and have a Lab Information Management System (LIMS) in place. Additionally, the applicant will have to provide an undertaking to establish laboratories at specified locations within 100 km of coal loading points within four months from the award of work.
 
The process excludes any organisation with links to coal production or trading, reinforcing stringent ethical standards. TPAs will be responsible for mechanised sampling at loading points, comprehensive analysis and preparation of test reports.
 
Documents for the RFQ will be available for download from the coal ministry’s website beginning November 20, 2025, with a pre-bid meeting scheduled for November 28. The window for submission closes on December 20, 2025.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trai directs financial entities to use '1600' number series from 2026

Trai sets deadlines for BFSI to adopt '1600' series for official calls

No difference among ICEMA members on emission norms, says JCB India chief

Premium

Regional language films ruled the silver screen across India in 2025

India may lose tech edge unless big firms scale up AI spending: MeitY

Topics :Industry NewsCoal Coal ministry

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story