Trai directs financial entities to use '1600' number series from 2026

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Wednesday issued directions to banking, financial services, and insurance entities to adopt the new “1600” numbering series under a phased timeline, starting January 1, 2026, for service and transactional calls. Currently, the entities use 10-digit mobile numbers or standard landline connections.

The directions have been issued to entities regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) for identification of their service and transaction calls, with the intent of curbing spam, financial frauds, and digital arrests — an emerging cybercrime trend where fraudsters pose as government or enforcement officials to extract money from unsuspecting people, often over voice or video calls.

"Based on Trai's interactions with stakeholders, it was considered that time is now ripe to mandate time-bound completion of the exercise, so that entities continuing to use standard 10-digit numbers for service and transactional calls also shift to 1600 series numbers to reduce the risk of fraudulent or misleading calls being made in the guise of trusted financial institutions," the regulator said in its direction. The telecom regulator has taken inputs regarding timelines from the regulators of the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, following deliberations held during the meetings of the Joint Committee of Regulators (JCoR).

Experts said that by mandating the numbers to begin with 1600, the regulator was taking a big step towards making it easy for users to identify the caller, thus minimising the chances of being spammed by unsolicited commercial calls or being scammed by fraudsters. As per the directions, RBI-regulated entities have been directed to get onboarded in stages, with commercial banks being allowed to begin using the 1600 number series by January 1. Large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), payment banks, and small finance banks (SFBs) have been allowed time till February 1; and the remaining NBFCs, co-operative banks, and regional rural banks (RRBs) have been given a March 1 deadline.

The directions mandate Sebi-regulated entities, including all mutual funds (MFs) and asset management companies (AMCs), to complete adoption by February 15 while qualified stockbrokers have been told to start using 1600 number series by March 15. Other intermediaries may migrate voluntarily after verification, the regulator said. Under PFRDA, central recordkeeping agencies and pension fund managers must adopt the new series by February 15, the regulator said. Meanwhile, the deadline for entities in the insurance sector to adopt the 1600 number series was under discussion with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), and it will be notified later.