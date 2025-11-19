Khan Market 24th most expensive high-street retail location globally

New Delhi’s Khan Market is India’s most-expensive high-street retail location for 2025 and 24th globally, with rents at $223 per sq ft per year (psf/yr), up 3 per cent year-on-year, according to a report.

The upscale market in India’s national capital ranked 24th among the world's top 25 most expensive retail locations, dropping by one place since last year, the report by realty consultancy Cushman & Wakefield's 35th Main Streets Across the World said.

London’s New Bond Street, has been named the world’s most expensive retail destination for the first time, where rents have risen by 22 per cent in the past year to $2,231 psf/yr.