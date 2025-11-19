Home / Industry / News / Khan Market 24th most expensive high-street retail location globally

Khan Market 24th most expensive high-street retail location globally

India's high-street retail markets recorded steady rent growth in 2025, driven by premiumisation, limited supply and strong demand in major cities, Cushman & Wakefield said

Khan Market
The upscale market in India’s national capital ranked 24th among the world’s top 25 most expensive retail locations, dropping by one place since last year’s report.
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 7:15 PM IST
New Delhi’s Khan Market is India’s most-expensive high-street retail location for 2025 and 24th globally, with rents at $223 per sq ft per year (psf/yr), up 3 per cent year-on-year, according to a report.
 
The upscale market in India’s national capital ranked 24th among the world's top 25 most expensive retail locations, dropping by one place since last year, the report by realty consultancy Cushman & Wakefield's 35th Main Streets Across the World said.
 
London’s New Bond Street, has been named the world’s most expensive retail destination for the first time, where rents have risen by 22 per cent in the past year to $2,231 psf/yr.
 
This comes even as India’s high-street retail markets are witnessing a growth in global prominence, with the country’s retail sector outperforming both the global and Asia Pacific (Apac) averages over a premiumisation push in Tier-I markets, according to the report.
 
Top 10 high street markets in India
      
       
Rank
Market
 Annual Rent per square feet (in US$)
2024 2025
1 Khan Market, Delhi 229 223
2 Connought Place, Delhi 158 169
3 Galleria Market, Gurugram 143 169
4 Linking Road, Mumbai 123 124
5 Park Street, Kolkata 93 88
6 Fort/Fountain, Mumbai 80 76
7 Kemps Corner, Mumbai 72 74
8 Brigade Road, Bengaluru 57 56
9 Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru 54 55
10 MG Road, Pune 52 49
       
Source: Cushman and Wakefield Report
   
 
The report stated that India’s retail markets registered a 6 per cent year-on-year rental growth, outperforming the global average of 4.2 per cent.
 
“This growth was driven by limited supply and strong demand, underlining the enduring appeal of prime retail locations in India’s key urban hubs and broader trend of premiumisation,” the report added.
 
It added that India’s Tier-I cities also offset the rental slowdown in the Apac region, which dropped from a 2.8 per cent growth in 2024 to 2.1 per cent in 2025.
 
“Markets such Gurgaon’s Galleria recorded a 25 per cent increase in rent, followed by Connaught Place (14 per cent) and Mumbai’s Kemps Corner (10 per cent),” it said.
 
At the other end of the spectrum, Apac’s most affordable main street is also in India- Anna Nagar 2nd Avenue in Chennai, where rents remain at $25 psf/yr.
 
Top 10 high street markets in the World
        
         
Rank
Market
 Annual Rent per square feet (in US$)
2024 2025 2024 2025
3 1 New Bond Street, London 1762 2231
1 2 Via Montenapoleone, Milan 2047 2179
2 3 Upper 5th Avenue, NYC 2000 2000
4 4 Tsim Sha Tsui , Hong Kong 1607 1515
5 5 Avenue des Champs Elysées, Paris 1282 1364
6 6 Ginza, Tokyo 1186 1257
7 7 Bahnhofstrasse, Zurich 981 1051
8 8 Pitt Street Mall, Sydney 802 795
9 9 Myeongdong, Seoul 688 653
10 10 Kohlmarkt, Vienna 553 601
         
Source: Cushman & Wakefield Report
       

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

