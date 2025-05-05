Can Fin Homes targets 20% disbursement growth in FY26 on rate relief

Can Fin Homes Ltd plans to grow disbursements by 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the current financial year (FY26), up from five per cent in FY25, on the back of softening interest rates and improved business conditions in Karnataka and Telangana. It disbursed loans worth ₹8,568 crore in FY25, compared to ₹8,178 crore in FY24.

Suresh Iyer, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Can Fin Homes, told Business Standard, “The housing sector is looking up. The lower policy rates mean lower equated monthly instalments (EMIs), and that is definitely a positive.” Internally, the company is targeting 20 per cent disbursement growth, which should result in 13–15 per cent growth in assets under management (AUM) in FY26. Its outstanding loan assets grew by 9 per cent YoY to ₹38,217 crore as of end-March 2025.

The housing finance company faced challenges in two of its major markets — Karnataka and Telangana — in FY25. Business in Karnataka was affected by delays in the registration of property sale transactions. The issue with e-Khata, a digitised version of certificates providing property owners with a secure online platform, has since been resolved. In Telangana, where the issue was more sentiment-driven and the base was already lower, Iyer said, “While we may not go back to the old numbers, there will definitely be growth.”

Referring to the easing interest rate cycle, Iyer said liquidity is ample and the Reserve Bank of India has already cut the policy repo rate by 50 basis points. Another 50-basis-point cut is anticipated. Once the company sees a reduction in its cost of funds, it expects to pass on 35–50 basis points of benefit to customers, subject to market conditions.

On the liabilities side, the company sources 55 per cent of its funds from the banking sector and another seven per cent through commercial papers. “So whenever rates come down, over 60 per cent of our liabilities get repriced, creating room for passing on benefits,” Iyer added.