GCCs emerging as hotspots for nurturing next-gen enterprise leaders

India’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are rapidly evolving from support hubs into strategic nerve centres, shaping the next generation of enterprise leaders. As they take on critical roles in operations, lead large-scale projects, and drive decision-making for their parent organisations, GCCs are producing CXO-level talent with increasing frequency.

With a strong focus on advanced technologies — AI, machine learning, and GenAI — GCCs have become proving grounds for global CIOs and CTOs. While business leadership roles are still emerging, the transformation from cost centres to core enterprise engines is well underway.

This evolution has led to GCC site leaders being elevated to global chief information officer and chief technology officer roles, even as they continue to operate, in many cases, from India — underscoring how vital these centres have become to their parent companies’ operations.

Ashish Grover, Chief Information Officer of Chilean retailer Falabella, was the Managing Director of the company’s India technology centre before taking over the larger role in 2021 and relocating to Santiago. “One of my advantages was that I started as the Chief Technology Officer for the e-commerce division, which was a global role. Alongside that, I was also the MD, which meant setting up the India technology operations. That meant being on the ground, getting to know the broader domain of the company, and being exposed to the bigger picture,” he said. Since Grover was heading the e-commerce division, he built a strong and impactful team in India and Chile, working across cultures — experience that he says serves him well now at headquarters. “Besides domain knowledge and strategic execution, one needs to have that cultural fitment,” Grover added.

Lalit Ahuja, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ANSR — which helps MNCs set up GCCs in India — said that the centres have morphed into the main enterprise engines, contextually empowered to drive business outcomes, and are no longer viewed as cost centres, unlike a decade ago. As the centres matured, so did the senior executives, many of whom have emerged as enterprise leaders. The most senior roles in these GCCs are typically a couple of levels below that of the CEO. These executives are responsible for functional outcomes, manage significant business portfolios, and report to headquarters — ensuring alignment with the parent’s mission and vision.

US home improvement retailer Lowe’s elevated Ankur Mittal, its Managing Director of India operations, to the role of CTO last year. In his current position, he is responsible for omnichannel platforms, enterprise architecture strategy across a portfolio of applications and capabilities, corporate services technology, IT operations, and infrastructure engineering. Mittal says one of the key traits for leaders looking to take on global responsibilities is the ability to propose ideas no one else is thinking of. “That makes a difference because there is the least resistance to it,” he said. “Prior to the pandemic, we did not have self-checkout at many stores, though it still contributed to 25 per cent of transactions. We built a team in India to focus on this, started with small proof-of-concepts, and eventually rolled it out across all stores. It now accounts for about 65 per cent of transactions with an error rate a tenth of what it was previously.”