CapitaLand India Data Centre Fund to buy 20.2% stake for ₹702 crore

CapitaLand India Data Centre Fund (CIDCF) will acquire a 20.2 per cent stake in three data centres from CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) for an estimated total purchase consideration of ₹702 crore (SGD 99.73 million).

How much capital has CIDCF raised and what is its target size?

Separately, CIDCF held the first close of approximately SGD 150 million, anchored by a third-party global institutional investor, with a general partner commitment from CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI), a global real asset manager. The fund is targeting a final close of approximately SGD 300 million.

How is the acquisition valued?

The total purchase consideration of the three data centres is based on 20.2 per cent of the total enterprise value of the assets, which stands at ₹5,197 crore (SGD 738.2 million) as of December 31, 2025. The consideration will be adjusted for liabilities, working capital and capital expenditure, and is subject to post-completion adjustments.

The enterprise value, negotiated on a willing-buyer and willing-seller basis, is at a premium to the independent valuation of ₹4,570 crore (SGD 649 million) as of December 31, 2025. What did CapitaLand say about the transaction? Andrew Lim, group chief operating officer for CLI, said, “The successful first close and investors’ support in CIDCF underscore CLI’s investment and development strategies to shape India’s dynamic data centre landscape. India has emerged as a hotspot for data centre investment, driven by cloud adoption, data localisation and the rapid growth of AI-led workloads.” Why is CLINT divesting the stake? For CLINT, the strategic divestment is in line with the trustee-manager’s continued portfolio reconstitution strategy to drive growth and performance. The trust has entered into definitive agreements for the divestment, which is expected to unlock the value of its data centre developments and enhance financial agility. CLINT is managed by CapitaLand India Trust Management.

What assets will CIDCF acquire and what are their features? CIDCF focuses on data centre development opportunities within India’s key data centre corridors. CLI is the sponsor and fund manager for the fund. The assets in which CIDCF will acquire stakes — CapitaLand DC Mumbai Tower 1 and Tower 2, CapitaLand DC Hyderabad, and CapitaLand DC Chennai — are under development. CIDCF will also have the right of first offer to acquire an interest in CLINT’s fourth data centre in Bengaluru, CapitaLand DC Bengaluru. The three data centres will be artificial intelligence-ready, with sustainable design features and the ability to meet the demands of hyperscalers and large enterprises. Power has been secured for all three projects, which will have a combined gross capacity of 200 megawatts, CIDCF said.

What does the transaction mean for CLINT going ahead? Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, chief executive officer of CapitaLand India Trust Management, said, “The partnership with CIDCF also provides CLINT the right to participate in a partial stake in future data centre developments by our sponsor and potentially buy back the assets or explore exit options such as an initial public offering of the assets. Post-transaction, CLINT remains well-positioned to pursue accretive and higher-yielding investment growth opportunities in key Indian cities to create value for our unitholders.” As of June 30, 2025, CLINT’s assets under management stood at SGD 3.7 billion. In September, CLINT signed an agreement to divest two information technology park assets — CyberVale in Chennai and CyberPearl in Hyderabad — for ₹1,103.1 crore to an unrelated third party.