Govt rolls out ₹4,531-crore market access support scheme for exporters

The government on Wednesday launched ₹4,531 crore market access support for exporters under which financial support will be provided to participate in activities such as international fairs and exhibitions.

It will help exporters at some time when they are facing a steep 50 per cent tariff by the US.

The measure is a part of the ₹25,060-crore export promotion mission.

Under the Market Access Support, ₹4,531 crore will be allocated over six years (2025-31) and ₹500 crore has been earmarked for 2025-26.

Director General of Foreign Trade Ajay Bhadoo said under the measure structured financial and institutional support will be provided for activities including Buyer-Seller Meets (BSMs), participation in international trade fairs and exhibitions, Mega Reverse Buyer-Seller Meets (RBSMs) organised in India.