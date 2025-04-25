CBIC simplifies procedure for temporary import of the air containers

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Friday simplified and harmonised procedure for temporary import of Unit Load Devices (ULDs) or air containers, a move aimed at trade facilitation.

With this simplified procedure, ULDs could also be imported temporarily outside the Customs area on execution of a Continuity Bond by the air carriers/air console agents, who take responsibility to export back within the specified time period.

A ULD is a special container which is used to load cargo onto an aircraft.

In a statement, the finance ministry said as a first step towards streamlining Customs Protocols, and aligning with the international best practices for movement of ULD outside Customs Area, CBIC has stipulated simplified and harmonised procedure for temporary import of ULDs on the lines of procedure already stipulated for marine containers being handled through the seaports since 2005.

Further, the CBIC has also decided to waive the transhipment permit fee for all transhipment movements with effect from April 24.

Logistics operators sometimes undertake movement of imported cargo during the customs clearance between Customs areas (Ports/Container Freight Stations/Inland Container Depots, etc) without payment of duty by following transhipment procedure under The Customs Act, 1962.

The transhipment permit fee is required to be paid for every transhipment permit.

Over a period of time, due to an increase in volume of trade, including transhipped cargo, some experienced delays in the process.

"As a measure for ease of business... CBIC has decided to waive transhipment permit fee henceforth for all the transhipment movements," the ministry said.

The CBIC said the trade facilitative measures in air cargo and transhipment movements are in line with the announcement in 2025-26 Budget speech on facilitating upgradation of infrastructure and warehousing for air cargo, including high-value perishable horticulture produce and streamlining the cargo screening and customs protocols and making it user-friendly.