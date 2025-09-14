CCI seeks Apple's response to final probe report on App Store dominance

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has sought Apple’s response or objections to its final investigation report in the case concerning alleged abuse of dominance in the app store market by mid-October, according to people aware of the matter.

The informant in the case, non-profit Together We Fight Society, has also been asked to file its response to the findings. In addition, Apple has been directed to submit detailed financial statements for its global and India operations from 2022 to 2024, which will be used in the determination of penalty.

Background to the case

According to sources, the CCI wrote to Apple and the informant at the end of August, asking them to respond to the report within six weeks. An email sent to Apple remained unanswered.

Last year, the regulator recalled its investigation report after Apple complained that confidential commercial information had been disclosed to rivals. A revised report was subsequently shared. The probe concluded that Apple had contravened provisions of competition law. In December 2021, the CCI had ordered a detailed investigation into Apple after prima facie finding that the company abused its dominant position in the iOS app store market. Market definition and findings While ordering the probe in December 2021, the regulator said Apple had prima facie violated provisions of Section 4 of the Competition Act, which deals with abuse of dominance. The relevant market was defined as the “market for app stores for iOS in India.”