Home / Industry / News / CCI seeks Apple's response to final probe report on App Store dominance

CCI seeks Apple's response to final probe report on App Store dominance

The antitrust regulator has also asked Apple to submit global and India financials for 2022-24 as part of its investigation into alleged abuse of dominance

apple, apple logo
premium
CCI observed that Apple’s App Store is the only channel for developers to distribute apps to iOS consumers. (Photo: Reuters)
Ruchika ChitravanshiShivani Shinde New Delhi/Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has sought Apple’s response or objections to its final investigation report in the case concerning alleged abuse of dominance in the app store market by mid-October, according to people aware of the matter.
The informant in the case, non-profit Together We Fight Society, has also been asked to file its response to the findings. In addition, Apple has been directed to submit detailed financial statements for its global and India operations from 2022 to 2024, which will be used in the determination of penalty.
 
Background to the case 
According to sources, the CCI wrote to Apple and the informant at the end of August, asking them to respond to the report within six weeks. An email sent to Apple remained unanswered.
 
Last year, the regulator recalled its investigation report after Apple complained that confidential commercial information had been disclosed to rivals. A revised report was subsequently shared. The probe concluded that Apple had contravened provisions of competition law.
 
In December 2021, the CCI had ordered a detailed investigation into Apple after prima facie finding that the company abused its dominant position in the iOS app store market.
 
Market definition and findings 
While ordering the probe in December 2021, the regulator said Apple had prima facie violated provisions of Section 4 of the Competition Act, which deals with abuse of dominance. The relevant market was defined as the “market for app stores for iOS in India.”
 
The CCI observed that Apple’s App Store is the only channel for developers to distribute apps to iOS consumers and comes pre-installed on all iPhones and iPads.
 
“Third-party app stores are not allowed to be listed on Apple’s App Store, as the developer guidelines and agreements prohibit app developers from offering such services. These restrictions imposed by Apple foreclose the market for app stores for iOS for potential app distributors,” the CCI order had noted.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CII seeks framework to position India as hub for innovation-led GCCs

Credai urges land reforms, ease of doing biz to boost Indian real estate

Govt plans ₹20,000-cr risk fund to ease financing hurdles in infra projects

Advertising rates for Asia Cup India-Pakistan match down by 15 to 20%

MP aims to achieve 50% of power generation from renewable energy sources

Topics :Apple Competition Commission of IndiaCompetition Commission of India CCI

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story