MP aims to achieve 50% of power generation from renewable energy sources

Madhya Pradesh is significantly enhancing the generation of green energy, aiming to scale it up to 50 per cent of the total consumption from renewable energy sources, a senior official has said.

"Today, we cannot afford to ignore renewable energy. Solar power has become a viable option, and we are committed to significantly enhancing green energy generation in Madhya Pradesh, aiming for 50 per cent of our total power consumption to come from renewable sources, Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Additional Chief Secretary Manu Srivastava said on Friday.

The positive impacts of this shift may become evident in the coming years, he said while addressing the inaugural session of the 8th GRIHA Regional Conclave organised by GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) Council, in Bhopal.