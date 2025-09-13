Home / Industry / News / Govt plans ₹20,000-cr risk fund to ease financing hurdles in infra projects

Govt plans ₹20,000-cr risk fund to ease financing hurdles in infra projects

The government is considering a ₹20,000-cr risk guarantee fund to protect new infrastructure projects from policy delays and external risks, aiming to boost credit flow and attract investors

real estate construction building
The proposed fund will primarily address losses that arise due to factors such as policy changes, land acquisition delays, or environmental clearances.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 4:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s ambitious push for large-scale infrastructure growth may soon get a major financing cushion. The government is working on a plan to launch a ₹20,000-crore risk guarantee fund aimed at reducing uncertainty for investors and developers, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The fund is designed to give confidence to lenders and private players by covering risks that go beyond commercial considerations. 
 

Purpose of the fund

 
The proposed fund will primarily address losses that arise due to factors such as policy changes, land acquisition delays, or environmental clearances. It will not cover commercial risks but will protect project developers from uncertainties outside their control. The move is expected to encourage banks and financial institutions to increase credit exposure to new infrastructure projects, the news report said.
 
The National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) is likely to manage the facility. Once operational, it will underwrite development risks and enable smoother project financing.
 

Early-stage consultations

 
Talks are currently underway with both public and private sector financial institutions. The government will provide the initial funding for the scheme. Meanwhile, the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) has been tasked with submitting its recommendations within two weeks, the news report said.   
 

Financing needs of infrastructure development

 
India’s infrastructure development demands massive funding — estimated at $4.5 trillion by 2040 — to sustain economic growth. For 2025-26, the Centre has already set aside ₹11.21 trillion, or 3.1 per cent of GDP, as capital expenditure.
 
In this context, the Ministry of Finance has been holding meetings with stakeholders to explore innovative financing solutions. On Thursday, financial services secretary M Nagaraju chaired discussions on addressing bottlenecks in infrastructure funding, including the proposed guarantee mechanism.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Advertising rates for Asia Cup India-Pakistan match down by 15 to 20%

MP aims to achieve 50% of power generation from renewable energy sources

NPPA asks pharma firms to pass on GST rate cut benefits from Sept 22

CBIC promises faster GST refunds for micronutrient manufacturers

Govt hikes apprenticeship stipends to Rs 6,800-12,300 under new rules

Topics :Infra ProjectsCentreBS Web Reportsinfrastructure

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story