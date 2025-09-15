Meta dominant in display ads market, CCI tells NCLAT during hearing

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday that none of Meta’s rivals comes close to the market position it enjoys.

“This is evident from advertisement revenue data in the display advertising market, where none of the rivals is near the position enjoyed by Meta. Even the closest competitors remain significantly behind. The integration of WhatsApp data further augments Meta’s capabilities, allowing it to provide more value to advertisers and reinforcing its market leadership,” the CCI told the tribunal.

It added that by collecting data from multiple platforms, Meta can promise advertisers the best returns in terms of clicks, engagement, and conversions per dollar spent. “This makes it the dominant player in the display advertising market,” counsel for the CCI submitted. ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki eyes leadership in India's growing mid-size SUV segment The commission said Meta’s competitive advantage lies in its ability to collect and aggregate data from multiple sources, including first-party apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger, along with external third parties. “This process enables Meta to collect data at a pace and scale unmatched by any other competitor,” the CCI told the tribunal.

The submissions were made before a bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan (chairperson) and Barun Mitra (member-technical). The bench was hearing Meta Platforms and WhatsApp’s appeal against the CCI order imposing a fine of Rs 213.14 crore on the tech giant for alleged abuse of its dominant position linked to WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy. The tribunal had earlier stayed a part of the CCI order that imposed a five-year ban on the company’s data-sharing practices in India. On Thursday, Meta told the appellate tribunal that user data collected by it from WhatsApp was its private property, used to enhance the platform’s technology.