Meta dominant in display ads market, CCI tells NCLAT during hearing

CCI told NCLAT that Meta's dominance in display advertising is unmatched, aided by WhatsApp data integration, as it defends its Rs 213.14 crore penalty order

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California
On Thursday, Meta told the appellate tribunal that user data collected by it from WhatsApp was its private property, used to enhance the platform’s technology. | Image: Bloomberg
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:16 PM IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday that none of Meta’s rivals comes close to the market position it enjoys.
 
The regulator said the integration of WhatsApp data further augments Meta’s capabilities, enabling it to provide more value to advertisers and solidify its leadership.
 
“This is evident from advertisement revenue data in the display advertising market, where none of the rivals is near the position enjoyed by Meta. Even the closest competitors remain significantly behind. The integration of WhatsApp data further augments Meta’s capabilities, allowing it to provide more value to advertisers and reinforcing its market leadership,” the CCI told the tribunal.
 
It added that by collecting data from multiple platforms, Meta can promise advertisers the best returns in terms of clicks, engagement, and conversions per dollar spent.
 
“This makes it the dominant player in the display advertising market,” counsel for the CCI submitted.
 
The commission said Meta’s competitive advantage lies in its ability to collect and aggregate data from multiple sources, including first-party apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger, along with external third parties. 
 
“This process enables Meta to collect data at a pace and scale unmatched by any other competitor,” the CCI told the tribunal.
 
The submissions were made before a bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan (chairperson) and Barun Mitra (member-technical). The bench was hearing Meta Platforms and WhatsApp’s appeal against the CCI order imposing a fine of Rs 213.14 crore on the tech giant for alleged abuse of its dominant position linked to WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy.
 
The tribunal had earlier stayed a part of the CCI order that imposed a five-year ban on the company’s data-sharing practices in India.
 
On Thursday, Meta told the appellate tribunal that user data collected by it from WhatsApp was its private property, used to enhance the platform’s technology.
 
“By leveraging user data from WhatsApp, Meta can enhance its technology. It’s collected by me, it’s my personal property. Shall I give it to my competitors?” Meta argued.
 
The CCI will continue its submissions on Tuesday.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

