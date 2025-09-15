Aim to become leader in mid-size SUV segment, says Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) is aiming to become a leader in the mid-size SUV segment with its new launch, the Victoris, which it says addresses a “white space” in the crowded market, Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said on Monday.

The Hyundai Creta continues to dominate the mid-size SUV segment with its highest-ever annual sales, followed by Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara, while the Kia Seltos and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder trail behind.

Maruti plans to sell the Victoris through its Arena dealerships, which also retail the Brezza. The Grand Vitara, Jimny, and Fronx will continue to be sold from the company’s Nexa outlets.

“There are three segments in SUVs — entry, mid and premium. In the entry segment, we are the market leader. In mid-SUVs, we are not the market leader. Our aspiration is to become the market leader in this segment. We do not operate in the premium segment,” Banerjee said at a press conference. SUVs under four metres in length are categorised as entry-level. Maruti announced that the Victoris will be sold at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with sales scheduled to begin on September 22. “We did not enter this segment just because it is growing. We came here because we saw a ‘white space’ in the crowded market. This car is designed for young customers who want a ‘theatre on wheels’ and are focused on the overall experience,” Banerjee said.