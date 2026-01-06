CCI probe finds Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL colluded on steel prices

A Competition Commission of India (CCI) investigation has found that Tata Steel, JSW Steel and state-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) entered into anti-competitive agreements to collude on pricing, according to sources.

The Commission has sought responses from the companies on the findings of the investigation report along with their financials, the sources added.

A final order in the matter is yet to be issued by the CCI, which is in the process of examining the investigation report, sources said. Financial statements have been sought by the CCI to calculate penalties in case they are levied when the final order is issued.

“A procedural order is issued by the CCI to get the objections and suggestions of all parties after the Director General (DG) Investigation submits its report. The Commission itself has not yet formed a final view on the matter,” a source said.

JSW Steel declined to comment on the matter, while Tata Steel and SAIL did not respond to mails sent by Business Standard.

The Commission has been investigating cartelisation in the steel sector since 2021. A final investigation report in the case was submitted by the DG Investigation in 2025.