CDSCO directs drugmakers to maintain pharmacovigilance systems
The drug regulator has asked central and state authorities to verify compliance with pharmacovigilance requirements during routine inspections and regulatory reviewsSanket Koul
The drug regulator has asked central and state authorities to verify compliance with pharmacovigilance requirements during routine inspections and regulatory reviewsSanket Koul
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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 10:07 PM IST