India overtakes US to become second-largest solar growth market in 2025

India has surpassed the United States in annual solar capacity additions to become the world’s second-largest solar growth market, New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), India added 37 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity in 2025, compared with 34 GW added by the US. China remained the largest solar growth market, adding 315 GW during the year.

“As the fastest-growing major solar market, India is driving record capacity additions through strong policy support, innovation and world-class infrastructure,” Joshi said on social media platform X.

India added 9.6 GW and 25.4 GW of solar capacity in 2023 and 2024, respectively. In comparison, the US added 27 GW and 37.7 GW during those years.

However, India continues to trail the US in cumulative installed solar capacity. While total installed solar capacity in the US stood at 211.6 GW at the end of 2025, India’s installed capacity was 135.5 GW. Globally, India became the third-largest solar power producer in 2024, surpassing Japan. Japan’s solar capacity increased from 87 GW in 2023 to nearly 90 GW in 2024, while India’s capacity rose from 73 GW to more than 98 GW during the same period. The pace of solar power installations in the country has accelerated significantly over the past decade. After crossing 50 GW of installed capacity in 2022, India added the next 50 GW in three years and another 50 GW in just 14 months between January 2025 and March 2026, reaching 154 GW as of April 2026.