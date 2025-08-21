CDSCO flags 8 drugs as spurious, 134 not of standard quality in July

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Thursday flagged select batches of eight drugs as spurious and listed 134 other drugs and formulations as not of standard quality (NSQ) in its routine surveillance for July 2025.

While the regulator has not disclosed the list of spurious drugs, the Union Health Ministry said seven of the samples were found in Bihar and one in the CDSCO North Zone in Ghaziabad.

A drug is generally considered spurious when manufactured by unauthorised producers using brand names owned by other companies.

“The matter is under investigation and action will be taken according to the Act and rules,” the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

Of the 134 drugs flagged as NSQ in July, 46 were identified at central drug laboratories in Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati and Chandigarh, while state drug testing laboratories identified the remaining 97. Drug samples are categorised as NSQ when they fail to meet specified quality parameters such as dissolution, uniformity of weight and assay of active ingredients. The ministry said rigorous identification and removal of NSQ and spurious drugs is a regular collaborative exercise between central and state regulators. It clarified that the failure is specific to the batches tested by government laboratories and does not raise concerns about other batches of the same drugs available in the market.