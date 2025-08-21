Home / Industry / News / CDSCO flags 8 drugs as spurious, 134 not of standard quality in July

CDSCO flags 8 drugs as spurious, 134 not of standard quality in July

CDSCO flagged eight spurious drugs and 134 substandard formulations in July 2025, while Novo Nordisk reported theft of insulin and Wegovy batches during transit in India

hospitals, take two, Drug
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) said at least six batches of drugs manufactured by Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk were reported stolen during transit. | Photo: Shutterstock
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 8:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Thursday flagged select batches of eight drugs as spurious and listed 134 other drugs and formulations as not of standard quality (NSQ) in its routine surveillance for July 2025.
 
While the regulator has not disclosed the list of spurious drugs, the Union Health Ministry said seven of the samples were found in Bihar and one in the CDSCO North Zone in Ghaziabad.
 
A drug is generally considered spurious when manufactured by unauthorised producers using brand names owned by other companies.
 
“The matter is under investigation and action will be taken according to the Act and rules,” the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.
 
Of the 134 drugs flagged as NSQ in July, 46 were identified at central drug laboratories in Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati and Chandigarh, while state drug testing laboratories identified the remaining 97.
 
Drug samples are categorised as NSQ when they fail to meet specified quality parameters such as dissolution, uniformity of weight and assay of active ingredients.
 
The ministry said rigorous identification and removal of NSQ and spurious drugs is a regular collaborative exercise between central and state regulators.
 
It clarified that the failure is specific to the batches tested by government laboratories and does not raise concerns about other batches of the same drugs available in the market.
 
Wegovy, insulin batches of Novo Nordisk stolen during transit: CDSCO
 
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) said at least six batches of drugs manufactured by Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk were reported stolen during transit.
 
These included three batches of insulin aspart solution and 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg versions of the injectable anti-obesity drug Wegovy.
 
“Novo Nordisk has reported theft of its products during transit from its Bhiwandi hub to the milk route covering Nagpur, Raipur, Cuttack and Kolkata,” the regulator said.
 
While the matter is under police investigation, CDSCO has instructed its officers to maintain strict vigil on the movement of the stolen products in the market and initiate necessary action.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BS Infra Summit: 'Fossil fuels to remain vital as renewables face hurdles'

Premium

Experimenting consumers channel growth for innovative launches: Report

India resumes canola oil imports after 5 years as domestic prices surge

Bank-AI collab improves pricing, risk models: Philadelphia Fed's Jagtiani

Flash-charging 135-seater bus to cut costs by 30%: Union minister Gadkari

Topics :CDSCOHealth Ministrydrug maker

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story