Flash-charging 135-seater bus to cut costs by 30%: Union minister Gadkari

Nitin gadkari
During his address, the minister also said that hydrogen is the most important fuel for the future.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed plans for a 135-seater bus powered by flash charging technology, while speaking at Business Standard's first Infrastructure Summit on Thursday.
 
The bus, which is being developed in partnership with Tata group, will have all the modern facilities and will charge 30 per cent less than diesel powered buses, the minister said.
 
Gadkari highlighted that the bus is one of the most ambitious projects aimed towards building a transport system of the international standard. "We have  a lot of good roads, now we want to make a transport system that can be at par with the international transportation systems that can give relief to the people," the minister said. Gadkari suggested that the bus will have:
  • Capacity of 135 seats
  • Air-conditioning
  • Comfortable executive chairs
  • Television
  • Space to keep a laptop in front of seats
  • Flash charging for the bus
  • Hostesses to serve fruits, packed food, and beverages (like air hostesses)
The minister said that a pilot project is being carried out in Nagpur. Tata group has already started a new manufacturing plant in Dharwad, Karnataka. The technology has been taken from Siemens and Hitachi. 
 
"This will bring a revolutionary change in our transport system, people will not use their car for travelling from Delhi to Jaipur, Chandigarh or Dehradun," he said.
 
The operating cost of these buses is estimated at ₹35-40 per km. Because of its flash charging technology, after a 40 kilometer long journey, it will halt at a bus stop and get recharged in just 40 seconds, enabling the next 40 km.
 
During his address, the minister also said that hydrogen is the most important fuel for the future. Pollution has become a huge issue in India and the government has been promoting use of non-polluting sources to power personal and public transportation.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

