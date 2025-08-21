Experimenting consumers channel growth for innovative launches: Report

Innovation is powering growth in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector as consumers experiment more, especially in the out-of-home channel, helping volume recovery, according to a new report by Worldpanel by Numerator (formerly Kantar).

Out-of-home volume growth in the overall FMCG category stood at 5 per cent during March–May; foods grew 1.4 per cent and beverages 9 per cent. Categories such as bottled soft drinks, chocolates, and salty snacks saw a year-on-year uptick in sales, while only biscuits lagged.

A majority of this growth has been driven by new launches, reflecting a stronger consumer appetite for innovation. There has been a 1.8 times increase in innovative launches in terms of moving annual traffic in May 2025.

Fusion flavours such as Korean chips or jeera beverages have emerged as popular ways for companies to connect with consumers. Expanding portfolios to include healthy options like millet biscuits and zero-sugar drinks, as well as unique offerings like wafer biscuits, has also boosted adoption of new products. “When consumers step out, they are more experimentative and willing to try new flavours or products. The out-of-home adoption is faster than the in-home channel,” said K Ramakrishnan, managing director – South Asia at Worldpanel by Numerator, in a conversation with Business Standard. Not just in the out-of-home segment, products purchased for home consumption are also becoming more diverse.

The affluent classes, comprising 3 per cent of Indian households and contributing Rs 36,000 crore of FMCG value, along with the urban middle class, which makes up 20 per cent of households, are increasingly driven by convenience, new formats, and premium products. This is supporting growth in categories such as washing liquids, ready-to-cook mixes, chocolate spreads, and instant coffee. “Not just urban markets, in rural areas too there is greater adoption of newer categories, often viewed as non-essential or non-staple,” Ramakrishnan said. Products such as fabric softeners, sauces and ketchups, and insecticides have seen penetration levels increase to 20 per cent, 11 per cent, and 76 per cent this year, up from 11 per cent, 4 per cent, and 63 per cent in 2021.

“These products are often skewed towards the rural elite. But even items like instant noodles, juices, and western snacks such as potato chips have seen increased consumption by the rural masses, growing to 64 per cent, 25 per cent, and 66 per cent in 2025 from 43 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively, in 2021,” Ramakrishnan added. These products are more discretionary in nature, highlighting the evolving character of the consumer goods sector. Parle remains India’s most chosen in-home FMCG brand for 13th year Biscuit maker Parle has retained its position as India’s top brand for in-home consumption for the 13th consecutive year, according to Worldpanel by Numerator’s annual Brand Footprint India 2025 report.