Cement sector operating profit to rise 12-18% in FY26, says Icra

Cement companies’ operating profit for the fiscal year 2026 (FY26) is estimated to grow by 12–18 per cent to Rs 900–950 per metric tonne (MT) on the back of healthy demand, improved realisation and range-bound input costs, according to ratings agency Icra.

Icra’s sample includes ACC, Ambuja Cements, JK Cements, JK Lakshmi Cement, The Ramco Cements, UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Bharat, Birla Corporation, Shree Cement, Sagar Cements and Heidelberg Cement India, which cumulatively account for 74 per cent of industry capacity.

The GST cut on cement is expected to reduce overall construction expenses in rural housing by 0.8–1.0 per cent, boosting volumes and supporting enhanced capacity addition. Backed by healthy cement demand, average cement realisation is expected to rise by 3–5 per cent in FY26.

Cement volumes increased by 8.5 per cent in the first five months of FY26 due to strong demand from the housing and infrastructure segments, despite the early onset of the monsoons in a few regions. During the same period, cement prices increased by 7.4 per cent Y-o-Y, with major hikes in the northern and eastern regions. The trajectory of input prices, especially for pet coke and freight, is linked to global crude, which remains exposed to geopolitical dynamics.