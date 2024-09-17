Cement makers may end H1FY25 with higher raw material costs, weak pricing

As September draws close, cement makers in India may end the first half of the current financial year with higher-than-expected raw material costs amid weak pricing, industry experts and analysts suggest.

Cement makers continue to focus on reducing power and fuel costs, as raw material expenses such as limestone, fly ash, and others remain elevated. Meanwhile, attempts to increase prices have largely failed to hold.

“Whilst raw material costs were anticipated to remain range-bound at the beginning of the financial year, with fly ash and slag prices trending downwards, this trend did not sustain as prices continued to remain elevated in Q1FY25. Furthermore, higher limestone costs due to premium bids at auctions and increased inward freight costs are expected to drive raw material costs up by 5-7 per cent in the current financial year,” said Sehul Bhatt, director-research at Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics.



In a judgement passed in August, the Supreme Court upheld states' authority to impose additional taxes on minerals with effect from April 2005. Bhatt added that the impact of this recent Supreme Court judgement, allowing state governments to tax minerals, including limestone, will remain a key monitorable.

Even as raw material costs remain higher than expected, cement makers continue to focus on keeping power and fuel expenses under check.

For instance, companies like Nuvoco Vistas Corp expect completion of its project Bridge 2 – which entails railway siding projects in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha – by December. The project, the company said, is aimed at driving cost efficiencies, including power and fuel costs.



Analysts with Nuvama, in a September 9 report, noted continued weakness in cement prices. “Prices decreased further across regions in August, thereby eroding industry-wide profitability.” The report further said, “Price hikes have been announced pan-India in the first week of September. It is clearly an attempt to prevent realisations from slipping further, although we believe price hikes may have to be rolled back by month-end due to weak demand.”

Ravleen Sethi, associate director, CareEdge, also noted that price hikes are not coming through; “however, we expect most large players to end FY25 with the same Ebitda per tonne as FY24 on account of lower costs. All players are setting up WHRS and solar, in addition to fuel costs falling year on year." Ebitda is earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortisation.