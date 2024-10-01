Centralised portal for internship scheme set to go live on October 3

Under the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme, the government is expected to launch a centralised portal on October 3, enabling companies to invite applications, Business Standard has learned. Aspiring interns can begin applying on October 12.

The portal, sources say, will automatically shortlist twice the number of candidates for each available position based on “profiles, preferences, and eligibility”. From this pool, companies will select candidates and issue offer letters.

The scheme, first announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2024-25 Union Budget, aims to equip 10 million youth with skills over five years, offering opportunities with the 500 largest companies by corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending.



These firms have been selected based on their average CSR spending over the past three years, the sources said.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), which is implementing the scheme, has provided eligibility guidelines to participating companies — a document reviewed by Business Standard. Applicants must have completed matriculation and be aged 21 to 24, and focus will be on those with “lower employability”.

Further, candidates cannot come from families with government jobs or those subject to income tax. Graduates from leading institutions such as the IITs, IIMs, IISERs, as well as Chartered Accountants and Certified Management Accountants, are ineligible.



The guidelines suggest that at least half of the 12-month internship be dedicated to “actual working experience” rather than classroom-based training. Companies unable to absorb all interns are encouraged to coordinate with affiliates or supply chain partners to accommodate placements. The programme will be rolled out in two phases: 3 million youths will be trained in the first two years, with an additional 7 million in the following three. The MCA has proposed a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 for each intern, with Rs 4,500 provided as a direct benefit transfer from the government and Rs 500 contributed by participating companies from their CSR funds.



“A company may choose to pay an intern more than the Rs 5,000 per month provided under the scheme. However, any amount exceeding Rs 500 (that has to be given by the company from its CSR fund) will be fully borne by the company and will not be considered as part of CSR expenditure,” the guidelines say.

Upon completion, companies must upload certification of the internship to the MCA portal. This certification, co-signed by the Nodal Officer and the intern’s supervisor, will outline the key competencies acquired during the internship.







